ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Oncor updates city streetlight outages, reporting

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZjZPU_0jBbZZHW00

Oncor Wichita Falls Area Manager Gordon Drake updated the Graham City Council last week on streetlight outages and how the public can report city outages. At the time of the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting, over 100 streetlights in Graham had reported outages.

Graham citizens can report outages at the Oncor website at oncorstreetlight.com, call the 24-7 line 888-313-4747, or send an email to contactcenter@oncor.com . Citizens can also call City Hall, at 940-549-3322, to request a city employee to report the outage on the website. Oncor oversees the city of Graham streetlight maintenance.

“Cities report those streetlights to what we call a slot system, which is a streetlight outage reporting system. (...) In my 16 cities, 13 counties that I cover, each city has their own password that can access that slot system, or anybody can go on to the Oncor website and go to the streetlight outage reporting and find that light on that bubble. In that streetlight application, you’ve got yellow bubbles and blue bubbles. These yellow bubbles are the streetlights and blue bubbles are guard lights, security lights, that somebody pays for in their yard or whatever that case,” Drake said. “(...) The streetlight system, if an officer or an individual or community person contacts the city, (...) typically, in the past few years, somebody in the city would go into the slot system and they would identify that light and there’s a little drop down box that says light broke, globe broke, light not working at night. You click on that, put the information in there, you can put a phone number in there for a callback, and when that light is repaired, they’ll contact you by email or phone and say, ‘Hey, the light’s been repaired.’”

GPD Chief Brent Bullock said last year he had night shift officers log the streetlight outages, which totaled over 100, and report them back to the city manager. Graham City Councilman Alex Heartfield requested Bullock submit another report before the next council meeting. GPD reported around 137 streetlights which were out in the city.

“On this list I went through, a number of these that are being reported are security lights, they are not streetlights. There’s a number of lights in this list here that are guard lights on parking lots for car lots down here on (Hwy.) 16. One’s the water station over there across from the police department, that’s a city-owned light that’s on that meter pole for the city. That’s a light belonging to the city. So there are several on here that are actually guard lights, security lights,” Drake said. “Security lights are reported through the individual who is paying for the light. (...) Whoever owns that facility would contact their rep and report their guard lights out and a company crew would repair that guard light, if they’re paying for the light. So a lot of guard lights were put up years ago. When deregulation happened in 2000, guard lights became a competitive market. So the only guard lights that are out there are what’s left. Nobody gets a new guard light, because it’s a non-metered account, it’s considered a competitive market. So the only guard lights the PUC (Public Utility Commission) left out there were grandfathered. So if a customer has a security light in their yard and you move and the person moves in there, (and) if that light’s still there, they have the ability to apply for service for that light and we’ll put it back in service. But once a light’s taken down, a light will never go back up.”

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 16 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County rescinds burn ban

The Young County Commissioner’s Court voted Monday, Nov. 14 to rescind the outdoor burn ban, originally enacted Tuesday, Oct. 11.The outdoor burn ban was set to expire Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The order banned the burning of trash or brush and open campfires. It did not prohibit outdoor cooking in enclosed pits.It also did not relate to outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards under that code.The order rescinding the burn ban was effective immediately. County commissioners requested property owners to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555 before any burning.According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the potential for wildfire activity will remain low across the state this week. The department stated that above normal fuel moisture from recent rainfall will keep the initial attack wildfire response to a minimum.As of Nov. 14, there were 90 reported outdoor burn bans in counties in the state, according to TAMFS.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday

Bowie firefighters responded to this house fire at 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 1201 Hulme. On arrival, they saw smoke and Assistant Chief Joel Moore said Martin Barjas was inside trying to use a bucket with water to stop the fire in the kitchen. Barjas was taken out and firemen fought the blaze. Moore said the possible cause of the fire was a space heater. The home had significant fire and smoke damage. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO arrests Honduran man for smuggling of persons

A Honduran man was arrested in Young County last weekend with the alleged change of smuggling of persons following a traffic stop by the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Lionel Corrales-Oliva, 20, sits in the Young County Jail on a $20,000 bond.Around 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Corrales-Olivia was driving a white Honda Pilot when he was stopped at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16 by a YSCO deputy for a traffic violation.During the traffic stop, the deputy called for assistance from a second deputy. The deputies observed that the vehicle contained seven men, two women and one juvenile male. The passengers gave the deputy conflicting stories regarding their destination and points of origin.For the full story, see the Saturday, Nov. 19 edition of The Graham Leader.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County presents historical commission with THC award

The Young County Commissioner’s Court presented the Young County Historical Commission with a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission during their Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.In a press release from the Texas Historical Commission, the THC wrote that the Young County Historical Commission was one of 82 county historical commissions to be recognized for its service efforts in 2021.“In 2021, Young County CHC accomplished many good things,” the release stated. “To name a few; refining the details of the 1921 Jail marker, researched and applied for two additional historical markers receiving approval from THC for the John Conner subject marker, held five public programs and co-sponsored/participated in events with Fort Belknap Living History Association. YCHC contributed 1,180 volunteer work hours in 2021.”According to the release commissions provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours across Texas.“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in the release. “The Young County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

ODCS launches high-altitude balloon, student STEM project

, , , , , , , Open Door Christian School students successfully launched and recovered a high-altitude balloon containing experiments and GoPro cameras Saturday as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics project.The students were tasked with designing a payload that would be lifted into the earth’s atmosphere by a high-altitude balloon. Twenty-two ODCS students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade launched the balloon from Graham Municipal Airport on Saturday, Nov. 12. ODCS STEM Director Claire Meschkat said the second launch from the school was a success reaching a max altitude of 65,000 feet.“It went a lot smoother...
GRAHAM, TX
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls’ Iconic Big Blue Was Almost Even Bigger Back in the Day?

Looks like the plan was to expand several decades, but that never came to be. So what happened?. So I saw a photo today posted by Chelsey Pirkle of a proposed expansion of First Wichita National Bank Building. Let's be honest, no one calls it that, it's the Big Blue building downtown for all of us. The photo shows a proposal to expand the iconic building back in 1982. This would be over sixty years since the building went up back in 1920.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Ready to Launch: ODCS launching weather balloon project Saturday

, Twenty-two students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade from Open Door Christian School will be launching a high-altitude balloon Saturday as part of a STEM project. The project will be expanding this year to include more experiments and a public launch event at Graham Municipal Airport.ODCS Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Director Claire Meschkat implemented the project last year to help students use their knowledge and abilities for something meaningful. The students use real-world applications and utilize engineering design, technology, science and teamwork to complete the project.“This project provides a tremendous opportunity for the students to apply what...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD releases four-day school week survey results

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar.According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD to continue four-day school week research

The Graham ISD Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during their meeting last Wednesday. GISD presented survey results regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the meeting.In September, GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district had started the 2023-2024 school calendar development process, with the topic of moving to a four-day school week being considered.District calendars are created by the Calendar Committee, made up of staff, parents and community members, who establish several draft calendars which are narrowed down to two for...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD prepares students for STAAR exam changes

Graham ISD advised parents at the beginning of November that the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) exams will be administered online as well as include formats other than multiple choice. GISD sent a notice to parents and guardians Wednesday, Nov. 2 regarding the changes.The STAAR redesign is a result of House Bill 3906 passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 to be administered in the state summative assessments in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA has worked with stakeholders on a way to launch the changes...
Graham Leader

Two arrested in separate smuggling incidents

A man and woman were arrested with separate alleged charges of smuggling of persons over the past week by the Young County Sheriff's Office. Juan Carlos Maldonado-Martinez, 23, of Mexico and Damaris Patricia Lopez-Alberto, 24, of Honduras were arrested in separate incidents.According to a release from YCSO Chief Deputy John Orr, a deputy with YCSO stopped a Toyota 4 Runner at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16 for a defective tail light on Saturday, Nov. 5. The vehicle, driven by Martinez, was also occupied by two males who, Orr wrote, had conflicting stories regarding their destinations and points of origin.After further...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Preserving Young County History: Young County Museum of History & Culture progressing

, The Young County Museum of History & Culture has been making progress toward the renovation of their new facility at 620 Fourth St. in Graham. The museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, research, retelling and exhibition of the history of Young County, with an emphasis on history from the 1800s through the 1950s.The museum is currently located at 401 Echo St. in Graham and has several small exhibits on display at the location along with a collection of almost 200 books and documents. The museum includes artifacts, antiques and collectibles representing the earliest recorded history of Young County.“We’re...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Garretty steps into city manager position

, Graham City Manager Eric Garretty started his new position Monday and convened with the city council Thursday for his first council meeting.Garretty follows former City Manager Brandon Anderson, who announced in April he would be resigning from the position, and Interim City Manager Larry Fields, who was appointed in June.The city made a conditional offer Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Garretty for the position of city manager. Garretty was one of three candidates presented to the city council in an interview process the same day.During the process, each city council member had 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with each potential hire and...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

57
Followers
49
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy