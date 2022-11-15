County rescinds burn ban

The Young County Commissioner’s Court voted Monday, Nov. 14 to rescind the outdoor burn ban, originally enacted Tuesday, Oct. 11.



The outdoor burn ban was set to expire Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The order banned the burning of trash or brush and open campfires. It did not prohibit outdoor cooking in enclosed pits.



It also did not relate to outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards under that code.



The order rescinding the burn ban was effective immediately. County commissioners requested property owners to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555 before any burning.



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the potential for wildfire activity will remain low across the state this week. The department stated that above normal fuel moisture from recent rainfall will keep the initial attack wildfire response to a minimum.



As of Nov. 14, there were 90 reported outdoor burn bans in counties in the state, according to TAMFS.