Newcastle, TX

Bobcats win bi-district championship

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
Following Newcastle’s 97-49 bi-district win Thursday, Nov. 10 over the Rule Bobcats, Newcastle head coach Isiah Archer feels the need to see continued growth in his team. Through his excitement in the Bobcats’ second-straight bi-district championship and his first as a coach, Archer wants to clean up his defense as the team prepares for Benjamin for the area championship.

Newcastles’ offense scored nearly at will when it took the field at Throckmorton ISD. While the defense shined at times with multiple takeaways, it also gave up just as many big-play touchdowns that allowed Rule the opportunity to keep the game alive into the fourth quarter.

In less than three minutes, it looked as if Newcastle was going to run away with the game, taking a 16-0 lead at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter. Taking advantage of a big kick return by Isaac King, Newcastle only needed three plays and 49 seconds to go 37 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Ty Strawbridge finished the game-opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. It took 91 seconds for Newcastle to increase the lead.

Strawbridge had his second touchdown of the game with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. With Rule facing third-and-24, Landon Martinez forced a fumble in the backfield. Strawbridge recovered the fumble and ran it to the end zone for a 16-0 lead.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 16 edition of The Graham Leader.

