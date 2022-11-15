ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

County presents historical commission with THC award

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
The Young County Commissioner’s Court presented the Young County Historical Commission with a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission during their Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.

In a press release from the Texas Historical Commission, the THC wrote that the Young County Historical Commission was one of 82 county historical commissions to be recognized for its service efforts in 2021.

“In 2021, Young County CHC accomplished many good things,” the release stated. “To name a few; refining the details of the 1921 Jail marker, researched and applied for two additional historical markers receiving approval from THC for the John Conner subject marker, held five public programs and co-sponsored/participated in events with Fort Belknap Living History Association. YCHC contributed 1,180 volunteer work hours in 2021.”

According to the release commissions provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours across Texas.

“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in the release. “The Young County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”

Graham Leader

Graham Leader

