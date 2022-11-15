ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Lady Blues lose in Paradise

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
The Graham Lady Blues experienced trouble in Paradise Saturday. Still learning to handle defensive pressure as a team, the Lady Blues struggled to overcome a first-quarter deficit to lose 46-24.

For four minutes, the Lady Blues and Lady Panthers kept close at a slow scoring pace. Matters changed for the worse for the Lady Blues at the 3:37 mark of the quarter when Morgan Mitschke scored the first of 10-straight points for the Lady Panthers. The basket came after a steal by Nevaeh Davis.

The Lady Panthers scored 10 points over the next 80 seconds to take a 14-4 lead.

Lady Blues junior Hannah Williams earned an assist on the Lady Blues’ first basket in two minutes with a 2-point field goal from senior Sadie Salazar.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 16 edition of The Graham Leader.

