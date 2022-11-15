Lady Blues lose in Paradise

, Last week, the Graham Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Hot Chocolicious program. Through the program, student teams from Graham Junior High School and Open Door Christian School will sell products in December benefiting area nonprofits.Since 2016, the Graham Chamber of Commerce Hot Chocolicious program has raised $30,000 for area nonprofit organizations. Last year was a record fundraising year for the program, with nine teams from GJHS and ODCS raising $8,579.47.The program, created by the Graham Chamber of Commerce, has junior high teams organize a hot chocolate business, build a stand and display their projects for sale alongside the chamber’s annual stroll and lighted Christmas parade. Six teams from GJHS and three from ODCS faced off Dec. 2, 2021 in the Graham Chamber of Commerce Hot Chocolicious competition.The teams last year were Hot Mugs, Delicious Hot Chocolicious, Hot Chocolicious Children (HCC), The Snow Flakes, Hot Chocolate Heaven, Mission Hot Chocolicious, Rockin’ Hot Cocoa, Your Daily Cup and Three Chocolatiers.Students from GJHS met with the volunteers Wednesday, Oct. 19 to learn about business, entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, customer service, budgeting and food handling.For the full story, see the Wednesday, Oct. 26 edition of The Graham Leader.

GRAHAM, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO