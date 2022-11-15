GISD releases four-day school week survey results

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar .



According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.



The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and 35 responses from community business owners.



The first question asked in the survey was how each group felt having students attend classes and staff work Monday through Thursday each week with at least one Friday each month being a workday or professional development day.



The question received 202 staff responses with 123 highly in favor, 24 somewhat in favor, 24 highly opposed, 13 somewhat opposed, 10 neither in favor or against and seven undecided. The question received 536 parent and guardian responses with 302 highly in favor, 113 highly opposed, 55 somewhat in favor, 36 somewhat opposed, 21 neither in favor or against and nine undecided.



The question received 210 responses from students with 100 highly in favor, 45 highly opposed, 28 somewhat in favor, 20 somewhat opposed, 10 neither in favor or against and seven undecided. The question received 600 responses from the community with 293 highly in favor, 187 highly opposed, 51 somewhat in favor, 41 somewhat opposed, 15 neither in favor or against and 13 undecided.



The question received 35 responses from community business owners with 16 being highly opposed, eight being somewhat opposed, seven being highly in favor, three being neither in favor or against, and one being somewhat in favor.



For more detailed results and the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 16 edition of The Graham Leader.