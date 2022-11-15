ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

GISD releases four-day school week survey results

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaWLE_0jBbZRDi00

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar .

According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.

The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and 35 responses from community business owners.

The first question asked in the survey was how each group felt having students attend classes and staff work Monday through Thursday each week with at least one Friday each month being a workday or professional development day.

The question received 202 staff responses with 123 highly in favor, 24 somewhat in favor, 24 highly opposed, 13 somewhat opposed, 10 neither in favor or against and seven undecided. The question received 536 parent and guardian responses with 302 highly in favor, 113 highly opposed, 55 somewhat in favor, 36 somewhat opposed, 21 neither in favor or against and nine undecided.

The question received 210 responses from students with 100 highly in favor, 45 highly opposed, 28 somewhat in favor, 20 somewhat opposed, 10 neither in favor or against and seven undecided. The question received 600 responses from the community with 293 highly in favor, 187 highly opposed, 51 somewhat in favor, 41 somewhat opposed, 15 neither in favor or against and 13 undecided.

The question received 35 responses from community business owners with 16 being highly opposed, eight being somewhat opposed, seven being highly in favor, three being neither in favor or against, and one being somewhat in favor.

For more detailed results and the full story, see the Wednesday, Nov. 16 edition of The Graham Leader.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

GISD to continue four-day school week research

The Graham ISD Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during their meeting last Wednesday. GISD presented survey results regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the meeting.In September, GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district had started the 2023-2024 school calendar development process, with the topic of moving to a four-day school week being considered.District calendars are created by the Calendar Committee, made up of staff, parents and community members, who establish several draft calendars which are narrowed down to two for...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD prepares students for STAAR exam changes

Graham ISD advised parents at the beginning of November that the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) exams will be administered online as well as include formats other than multiple choice. GISD sent a notice to parents and guardians Wednesday, Nov. 2 regarding the changes.The STAAR redesign is a result of House Bill 3906 passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 to be administered in the state summative assessments in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA has worked with stakeholders on a way to launch the changes...
Graham Leader

County presents historical commission with THC award

The Young County Commissioner’s Court presented the Young County Historical Commission with a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission during their Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.In a press release from the Texas Historical Commission, the THC wrote that the Young County Historical Commission was one of 82 county historical commissions to be recognized for its service efforts in 2021.“In 2021, Young County CHC accomplished many good things,” the release stated. “To name a few; refining the details of the 1921 Jail marker, researched and applied for two additional historical markers receiving approval from THC for the John Conner subject marker, held five public programs and co-sponsored/participated in events with Fort Belknap Living History Association. YCHC contributed 1,180 volunteer work hours in 2021.”According to the release commissions provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours across Texas.“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in the release. “The Young County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Elections bring change to Young County

Young County will start the new year with several new faces in county government, including Win Graham as county judge, Kathy Mishler as county treasurer, and Joey Stewart as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 - all of whom take the oath of office for the first time on Jan. 1, 2023.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

GISD surveying parents regarding four-day school

Graham ISD sent a survey to parents Wednesday regarding the option of moving to a four-day school week for the 2023-2024 school year. The move could require a longer school day with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The six-question survey was sent out to parents Wednesday, Nov. 2 on the district communication resource ParentSquare and will be available until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The survey will be anonymous and the names and email addresses of those who submit answers will not be recorded.The district stated the change would make several Fridays throughout the school...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

County rescinds burn ban

The Young County Commissioner’s Court voted Monday, Nov. 14 to rescind the outdoor burn ban, originally enacted Tuesday, Oct. 11.The outdoor burn ban was set to expire Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The order banned the burning of trash or brush and open campfires. It did not prohibit outdoor cooking in enclosed pits.It also did not relate to outdoor burning related to public health and safety authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards under that code.The order rescinding the burn ban was effective immediately. County commissioners requested property owners to contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at 940-549-1555 before any burning.According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the potential for wildfire activity will remain low across the state this week. The department stated that above normal fuel moisture from recent rainfall will keep the initial attack wildfire response to a minimum.As of Nov. 14, there were 90 reported outdoor burn bans in counties in the state, according to TAMFS.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday

Bowie firefighters responded to this house fire at 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 1201 Hulme. On arrival, they saw smoke and Assistant Chief Joel Moore said Martin Barjas was inside trying to use a bucket with water to stop the fire in the kitchen. Barjas was taken out and firemen fought the blaze. Moore said the possible cause of the fire was a space heater. The home had significant fire and smoke damage. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
Graham Leader

Oncor updates city streetlight outages, reporting

Oncor Wichita Falls Area Manager Gordon Drake updated the Graham City Council last week on streetlight outages and how the public can report city outages. At the time of the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting, over 100 streetlights in Graham had reported outages.Graham citizens can report outages at the Oncor website at oncorstreetlight.com, call the 24-7 line 888-313-4747, or send an email to contactcenter@oncor.com. Citizens can also call City Hall, at 940-549-3322, to request a city employee to report the outage on the website. Oncor oversees the city of Graham streetlight maintenance.“Cities report those streetlights to what we call a slot...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

City developing report of active projects

City Manager Eric Garretty and the Graham City Council are establishing a list of active projects the city is working on to periodically update the city council and community. The initial list of projects was presented to the city council for consideration Thursday, Oct. 27.The Top 15 Projects and Tasks presented Thursday included items such as the Plug Power water reuse project, Texas Street waterline replacement project, street repavement program and economic development and housing availability. Garretty said during the times he is not managing the operations of the city, he needs to have a list of the most important...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Ready to Launch: ODCS launching weather balloon project Saturday

, Twenty-two students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade from Open Door Christian School will be launching a high-altitude balloon Saturday as part of a STEM project. The project will be expanding this year to include more experiments and a public launch event at Graham Municipal Airport.ODCS Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Director Claire Meschkat implemented the project last year to help students use their knowledge and abilities for something meaningful. The students use real-world applications and utilize engineering design, technology, science and teamwork to complete the project.“This project provides a tremendous opportunity for the students to apply what...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Steers, Lady Blues basketball sub-varsity update

, Junior varsity teams for both the Steers and Lady Blues took the court Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Graham High School. For the Lady Blues, JV Red and JV Blue split with Abilene High School. Both Lady Blues JV Red and Steers JV earned wins in their respective games Tuesday night. Lady Blues JV Red opened a full night of basketball at GHS. Steers JV took on Quanah JV in the classic gym while the Lady Blues varsity hosted Abilene High in the competition gym. Lady Blues JV Blue took on Abilene High in the classic gym during the Steers' varsity game...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Preserving Young County History: Young County Museum of History & Culture progressing

, The Young County Museum of History & Culture has been making progress toward the renovation of their new facility at 620 Fourth St. in Graham. The museum is dedicated to the collection, preservation, research, retelling and exhibition of the history of Young County, with an emphasis on history from the 1800s through the 1950s.The museum is currently located at 401 Echo St. in Graham and has several small exhibits on display at the location along with a collection of almost 200 books and documents. The museum includes artifacts, antiques and collectibles representing the earliest recorded history of Young County.“We’re...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Election Day Tuesday

Election day in the midterm election will be held Tuesday across the state and in Young County. The county saw strong early voting turnout, with 3,959, or 32% of the 12,134 registered voters turning out to the polls.Election day voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at five locations within Young County. Those locations are Newcastle First Baptist Church, 501 Graham St. in Newcastle, Graham First United Methodist Church, 701 Third St. in Graham, Loving Volunteer Fire Department, 8891 Hwy. 114 in Loving, North Central Texas College, 928 Cherry St. in Graham, and Olney...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Chamber, GISD partner to honor teachers, students

Graham ISD and the Graham Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer programs honoring Students of the Month and Teachers of the Month. The chamber is sponsoring monthly awards for two Graham High School seniors, and two education teachers, one elementary and one secondary.Chamber Manager Cayley Strickland and Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Cathy Partridge thought of the idea after the chamber’s Teacher Appreciation Breakfast received an abundance of support.“It ended up really being a fundraiser, and it’s not intended to be. It’s intended to be something we do for the schools,” Partridge said. “We started looking at putting that...
Graham Leader

Whitlock indicted for August assault

The Young County Grand Jury has indicted one Graham man and chose not to indict two others on charges stemming from an August assault with a deadly weapon arrest. Lawrence Zackery Whitlock, 27, was formally indicted Friday, Nov. 4. The grand jury chose not to indict Jordan Paul Gonzales, 33, and Timothy Scott Teadt, 42, who were both arrested in connection with Whitlock.Whitlock, according to the indictment filed with the 90th Judicial District Clerk’s office, is accused of intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to Frank Herpeche IV, by striking Herpeche on the head with a baseball bat.Whitlock has...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

57
Followers
49
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy