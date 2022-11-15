GISD to continue four-day school week research

The Graham ISD Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during their meeting last Wednesday. GISD presented survey results regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the meeting.



In September, GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district had started the 2023-2024 school calendar development process, with the topic of moving to a four-day school week being considered.



District calendars are created by the Calendar Committee, made up of staff, parents and community members, who establish several draft calendars which are narrowed down to two for school board approval. The board said they wanted to have a five-day and four-day school week calendar presented to compare.



“Our target is to bring you a calendar, January, February (at the) latest,” Cruse said. “That’s our target to bring you some options at that point.”



Cruse said in the meeting last Wednesday that along with him, seven district administration leaders traveled Friday, Nov. 4 to Athens ISD to attend a seminar regarding the four-day school week program. There were 24 school districts in attendance at the seminar, according to the Cruse.



“(We) spent about four or five hours over there and got a lot of information,” Cruse said. “This last Monday, our district level administrative team and campus leaders got online and spent about 45 minutes with Dr. (John) Kuhn over Mineral Wells and his team, to kind of talk through what they’ve gone through in the first 13 weeks, what’s been their experience. Athens ISD is a raving fan, and we heard from every department of their district.”



