ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Walmart has crazy good deals for Black Friday 2022—save big on Apple, Eufy, Samsung and Costway

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKVKa_0jBbZJP800
Shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals for big savings on home, tech and fashion must-haves. Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Walmart's Black Friday sale is in full swing and the deals are even better than we expected. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and enjoy doorbuster discounts on everything from smart TVs to kitchen essentials right now. Keep scrolling to shop massive markdowns across all categories, plus sign up for a Walmart+ membership for even more exclusive savings.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The superstore has a wide array of early Black Friday deals on Apple , Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals . As a Walmart+ member you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, November 21 . Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

Sign up for Walmart+

Black Friday 2022: Learn more about the best deals and biggest sales going on this year

Want lush lashes? Take a look at this Grande Cosmetics Black Friday deal at Ulta Beauty

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The 10 best Black Friday Walmart sales to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJfv5_0jBbZJP800
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale for savings on tech, home and kitchen essentials. Reviewed/Samsung/Eufy/Instant Pot/Vizio

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are still plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, KitchenAid and Keurig products today with these limited-time deals.

  1. Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure for $15 (Save $64)
  2. Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $50 (Save $31.99)
  3. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (Save $40)
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds for $69 (Save $80)
  5. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $46.98)
  6. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180)
  7. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159 (Save $55)
  8. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $279.99 (Save $60)
  9. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)
  10. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS for $349 (Save $50)

Shop at Walmart

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRAze_0jBbZJP800
Save on TVs and more at Walmart ahead of Black Friday 2022. Hisense/Walmart

►More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Home deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze1ii_0jBbZJP800
Need to tidy up before the holidays? Head to Walmart for amazing Black Friday vacuum deals. Shark/Walmart/Reviewed

Furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pNUb_0jBbZJP800
Sit back and relax with Black Friday savings on futons and more at Walmart. Serta Hathaway/Walmart/Reviewed

►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42E7V8_0jBbZJP800
Prep your kitchen for the holiday season and beyond with these Black Friday deals. Keurig/Walmart/Reviewed

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caaPY_0jBbZJP800
Score massive savings on laptops, tablets and more at Walmart before Black Friday 2022. Samsung/Walmart/Reviewed

More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8gK6_0jBbZJP800
Shop tops, dresses, pants and so much more during Walmart's Black Friday sale. TIme and Tru/Walmart/Reviewed

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday sales start at Walmart?

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart just dropped even more early holiday deals Monday, November 14 .

The next lineup of Black Friday discounts is set to drop on Monday, November 21 , and Walmart+ members will get seven hours of exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What is Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale?

Monday, November 7 , marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals just went live Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in-person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts are hitting shelves today, November 16 .

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web . This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can already shop early Black Friday deals across all categories. As we approach Black Friday proper, on Friday, November 25 , the savings will only get sweeter. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals .

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Walmart?

Definitely! Over the next few weeks, the retailer will likely drop huge price cuts leading up to Black Friday 2022 , which takes place on Friday, November 25 . Walmart's early Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

How long do Walmart sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals , however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+ , the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan , offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+

What should I buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Walmart has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tech, furniture, TVs, kitchen equipment, cleaning items and so much more. Even if you're unsure of what to look for during the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Walmart has savings across all categories to make your decision a little easier.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart has crazy good deals for Black Friday 2022—save big on Apple, Eufy, Samsung and Costway

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best best early discounts to shop now

Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy