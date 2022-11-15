ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia football player Mike Hollins, fourth shooting victim, has second surgery

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins was undergoing surgery Tuesday morning after being wounded in the shooting that left three of his teammates dead, according to his mother, Brenda.

Brenda Hollins wrote on Twitter that her son, a junior running back, was scheduled to undergo a second surgery at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday. She asked followers to continue praying for Mike Hollins and "for all of the families that are going through this horrific tragedy."

"Mike is in surgery now!!! Please pray!" she wrote on Twitter , adding the hashtags "#GODisgood" and her son's jersey number, #7.

Attorney Gordon McKernan, a friend of the Hollins family, confirmed in an email that the Twitter account belongs to Brenda Hollins and that Mike Hollins was in surgery.

The specific nature of the surgery and Hollins' injuries are not immediately clear, though Sports Illustrated reported Monday night that he was in critical condition and had been placed on a ventilator.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Hollins led his high school to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 before enrolling at Virginia, earning most valuable player honors in the 2018 title game with a four-touchdown performance.

UVA shooting updates: Suspect was on deadly field trip; wounded running back Mike Hollins has second surgery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttok8_0jBbZGkx00
Brennan Armstrong hands off to running back Mike Hollins, one of five shooting victims at the University of Virginia. Scott Taetsch, USA TODAY Sports

At Virginia, Hollins made an immediate impact, playing in 12 of the team's 14 games during his freshman year. He then appeared in nine games in 2021 and has been a key contributor for the Cavaliers this year, rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Hollins is the fourth known victim in the Sunday night shooting, in which a former Virginia football player opened fire on a bus that was returning to campus from a field trip to Washington D.C. Fellow Cavaliers football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed in the shooting.

The fifth victim has not been identified.

Police identified Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, as the shooter and arrested him on three counts of second-degree murder, among other charges. Jones was on the Virginia football team in 2018 but did not appear in a game.

Timothy Longo, the university's police chief, said Monday that authorities had yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Virginia football player Mike Hollins, fourth shooting victim, has second surgery

