The Daily Money: Millions likely won't get student debt forgiveness this year.

Hi, it's Medora, again. It's a bah-humbug sort of day for millions of Americans who were banking on student loan forgiveness this holiday.

A federal appeals court unanimously granted on Monday a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Twenty-six million Americans had already applied for debt cancellation.

“The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States,” the panel of appeals court judges wrote in the ruling.

This latest ruling is seen as a more substantial setback for the president’s policy than the interim pause last week from the Eighth Circuit, which temporarily barred discharging any debt under the program until the court had more time to consider its next steps. The latest ruling suspends the program while the case continues, which could be many months.

