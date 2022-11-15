Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
Drop-offs can be made Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from10 a.m. – 7 p.m
WHAT: Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shoe Drive
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Wednesday, Nov. 30
Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17
Suite 283
10835 Kings Rd
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501
Suite M1115
4635 Factory Stores Blvd
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
HOW: Shoppers can bring sock and shoe donations to Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.
