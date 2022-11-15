ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November

 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.

Drop-offs can be made Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from10 a.m. – 7 p.m

WHAT:             Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shoe Drive

WHEN:             Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Wednesday, Nov. 30
                          Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
                          Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.    

WHERE:           Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17
Suite 283
                          10835 Kings Rd
                          Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

                          Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501
Suite M1115
                          4635 Factory Stores Blvd
                          Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

HOW:               Shoppers can bring sock and shoe donations to Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.

