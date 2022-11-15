Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach to Host Charity Shoe Drive throughout November

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank to collect donations as part of the food bank’s mission to care for the less fortunate in the coastal counties of South Carolina. Throughout November, both Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach locations will accept new socks and new or gently used shoes in donation boxes at Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.

Drop-offs can be made Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from10 a.m. – 7 p.m

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Shoe Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Wednesday, Nov. 30

Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17

Suite 283

10835 Kings Rd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501

Suite M1115

4635 Factory Stores Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

HOW: Shoppers can bring sock and shoe donations to Shopper Services, located in Suite M115 at the Highway 501 location and Suite 283 at the Highway 17 location.