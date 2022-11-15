Read full article on original website
Tony Hiatt
3d ago
There is a federal law that says there will not be a database!! I don't think most of the people that voted yes didn't know exactly what they voted for!! As far as this bill114. I will not comply!! period!!
Reply(1)
9
Sg Bax
3d ago
State mandated permits and classes along with owner database is a way for the state to tax you. It should be funny however it is just sad that that many Oregon voters as well as the democratic politicians of Oregon don't actually care about decreasing the violence or punishing the criminals committing the violent crimes. they don't care about making our schools, neighborhoods or shopping malls safe.
Reply(1)
4
Ballistics Steel
3d ago
Nobody is going to comply. Multiple County Sherrifs said they will not enforce it while it goes through the courts to be abolished.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Oregon Firearms Federation, with Sherman County sheriff, file first lawsuit challenging Oregon’s gun control Measure 114
The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, urging a judge to bar the recent voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect next month. The federation, joined by the Sherman County sheriff and a Marion County gun...
Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114
Oregon’s law enforcement leaders say they expect gun sales to “freeze” when measure 114 goes into effect early next month.
Oregon’s Measure 114, strict new gun limits go into effect even sooner, state says
Oregon State Police now believe Ballot Measure 114, enacting some of the strictest gun limits in the nation, will go into effect earlier than its drafters thought, based on advice from the Secretary of State’s Office. That effective date is now Dec. 8, 30 days from when it was...
610KONA
Oregon Sheriff: Oregon Gun Law Will “Not Be a Priority”
The Sheriff of Morrow County, OR made it clear this week where he stands on the controversial Ballot Measure 114, which likely violates the 2nd Amendment. John A. Bowles was recently sworn in as the new Sheriff in Morrow County (Boardman area) following the retirement of the previous leader. Bowles...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff views Measure 114 as unconstitutional
Law enforcement agencies have been left with many unanswered questions in the wake of Oregon’s gun-control Measure 114 narrowly passing. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton posted on Facebook today that he has received many inquiries about the measure and its impact. He said he simply doesn’t have answers yet, which adds to uncertainty and angst in the community. However, he unequivocally feels the measure is unconstitutional based on other court rulings within the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan won’t enforce criminal components of 114
UMATILLA COUNTY – Sheriff Terry Rowan says his office will not enforce the criminal elements of Oregon’s new gun control measure, but will work with the Oregon State Police and other law enforcement entities to ensure the state’s permit reporting system is robust. Rowan is one of several sheriffs to say his first sworn duty is to uphold the United States Constitution, and he firmly believes that Measure 114 violates it.
opb.org
Gun sales surge in Oregon after passage of Measure 114
Gun sales are up in Oregon this week. Since the passage of Measure 114, which will require a permit to purchase a firearm and ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, the daily average number of background check requests filed by gun dealers has quadrupled. Before the election, the Oregon State...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
elkhornmediagroup.com
McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
KATU.com
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
KDRV
Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Emerald Media
Kavanagh: With Measure 114, the devil’s in the details
---------- When Oregon voters found out about a measure on the ballot that would tighten gun regulations across the state, many were excited and relieved. The United States suffers tragic consequences again and again from its lack of gun control. It has reached the point that many Americans are numb to the news of the newest mass shooting. Active shooter drills have become the norm in schools and politicians dish out the same “thoughts and prayers'' whenever a new shooting inevitably happens.
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes
Measure 114 will go into affect in January; Legislature could affect changes Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn't keep her from constantly refreshing the online vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried. "It's just so surreal to know that Oregon is one of the states that's taking a first big step to creating a safer place for all people," Rook said....
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Judges, medical systems join growing opposition to Oregon State Hospital discharge rules
A recent court order that imposes strict deadlines for releasing certain patients from the Oregon State Hospital faces mounting opposition. In a flurry of court filings over the past two months, attorneys for two Oregon counties, five circuit court judges and three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have weighed in. They sought to overturn a recent court order that requires the state hospital to discharge patients quickly in order to make room for new ones who would otherwise languish in jails without medical treatment.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Paid Leave Law Will Go Into Effect In 2023
Oregon Paid Leave: In 2023, the state of Oregon will implement paid leave. This means that contributions will begin to be taken from employees’ paychecks beginning in January, and the benefits will become accessible beginning in September. Oregon Paid Leave Law Will Go Into Effect In 2023. People who...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says
The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election. The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:. While there are...
Comments / 33