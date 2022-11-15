Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a Hit and Run crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of New Allen Road and Ridgemont Ave at around 12:40 a.m. A pedestrian is seriously injured in the crash.
Three in custody after shots fired at Whitehaven police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at a Memphis Police officer outside the Raines Station in Whitehaven, and three people are in custody, police said Friday. No injuries were reported. We saw police focusing on a gray car stopped in the entryway to the police station on Raines between Auburn and Orleans. MPD says charges […]
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Shots fired at MPD officer near Raines police station in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Friday after they opened fire at a Memphis Police officer near a police station on Raines Road in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said no one was struck by gunfire as the suspects fired at an officer near the station on Raines. The...
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments. Officers were in the area of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
Dresden Enterprise
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Le Bonheur nurse, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night was identified as a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials said. Julia Maxwell, who recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant, was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian in the deadly car vs. pedestrian crash at Winchester and Clarke roads in Memphis, officials said.
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
actionnews5.com
Crash on Walnut Grove kills 8-year-old, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-year-old has died following a two-car crash on Walnut Grove Road and Timber Creek Drive Tuesday night, police say. An adult was also transported and remains in critical condition. There have been no arrests. This is an ongoing investigation.
actionnews5.com
1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
