Memphis, TN

WREG

Three in custody after shots fired at Whitehaven police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at a Memphis Police officer outside the Raines Station in Whitehaven, and three people are in custody, police said Friday. No injuries were reported. We saw police focusing on a gray car stopped in the entryway to the police station on Raines between Auburn and Orleans. MPD says charges […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. According to MPD, the shooting took place on Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Officers said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments. Officers were in the area of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation

A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
GREENFIELD, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Le Bonheur nurse, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night was identified as a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials said. Julia Maxwell, who recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant, was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian in the deadly car vs. pedestrian crash at Winchester and Clarke roads in Memphis, officials said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash on Walnut Grove kills 8-year-old, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-year-old has died following a two-car crash on Walnut Grove Road and Timber Creek Drive Tuesday night, police say. An adult was also transported and remains in critical condition. There have been no arrests. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
MEMPHIS, TN

