SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they found a suspect they believe is responsible for firing shots outside a Sioux Falls bar on Nov. 10. Officer Sam Clemens said multiple shots were fired outside a bar in southern Sioux Falls following a physical altercation on Nov. 10. The exterior of the bar was shot three times, and a parked car was also hit. Officers found nine shell casings on the scene, and no injuries were reported. Authorities used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and issued a warrant on Nov. 14 for Aggravated Assault and Discharge at an Occupied Structure with a $100,000 cash bond.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO