dakotanewsnow.com
Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to incident in central part of city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police ask for help identifying suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe may be connected to the disappearance of a SculptureWalk work of art. The Sioux Falls Police posted a video showing surveillance footage of a man walking past...
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Brookings County crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, South Dakota police say
A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.
dakotanewsnow.com
First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
dakotanewsnow.com
Taking a look back at the 2022 severe weather season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We all know the weather in our area can get wild at times and that was absolutely the case during this severe weather season, especially the spring and early summer months. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued 340 severe thunderstorm and tornado...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police found suspect from weapons violation case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they found a suspect they believe is responsible for firing shots outside a Sioux Falls bar on Nov. 10. Officer Sam Clemens said multiple shots were fired outside a bar in southern Sioux Falls following a physical altercation on Nov. 10. The exterior of the bar was shot three times, and a parked car was also hit. Officers found nine shell casings on the scene, and no injuries were reported. Authorities used surveillance footage to identify the suspect and issued a warrant on Nov. 14 for Aggravated Assault and Discharge at an Occupied Structure with a $100,000 cash bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS commissions artwork to encourage safer driving
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
Lyon County man stabbed multiple times after alleged burglary, sheriff says
A man has been arrested for a robbery after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by a teen.
KELOLAND TV
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings. According to the DPS report, a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 around 10:50 a.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road, and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Weather Recap
Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. The VP of Sales for Avera Health Plans discusses the importance of determining which health plan is right for...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sound cannons keep migrating geese away from airplanes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks will use sound cannons to prevent migrating Canadian geese from flying around areas with heavy air traffic. According to the City of Sioux Falls, Canadian geese will soon start...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
