Brookfield Asset Management forays into Saudi Arabian wealth market
Brookfield Asset Management is set to beef up its business activities in Saudi Arabia by opening a new office in Riyadh. With the move, the Canadian firm will be able to integrate local market-related inputs with its global investment capabilities. The firm, through the new office, aims to explore new...
Alpadis Group boosts UAE presence with second office in Dubai
Swiss independent trust and corporate services provider Alpadis Group has obtained a licence to conduct business in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE. The firm has already set up its new branch in DIFC, a financial hub that is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The new Alpadis Corporate...
GBST rolls out wealth management administration platform in UAE
Fintech firm GBST has strengthened its global presence by launching its wealth management administration platform in UAE. Dubbed Composer, the platform offers benefits to new employee workplace savings plans as well as fund platforms, wealth management and insurance firms. The SaaS technology platform, which is compatible with Middle Eastern market,...
