Man allegedly beat woman, choked her unconscious, left her in Kansas City woods: Charges

A 23-year-old man faces felony charges for allegedly beating a woman severely, choking her until she lost consciousness and leaving her underneath a pile of brush in a wooded area of a Kansas City area trailer park, according to court records.

Edward Andrew Robinson Jr., of Sugar Creek, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault or attempted murder in Jackson County Circuit Court. He was being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Jackson County jail as of Monday night.

The case was being investigated by detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office . Deputies were first called in the early hours of Nov. 6 to a trailer home in the 1700 block of Vincil Avenue by a woman who heard screams coming from near her backyard. Medical personnel arrived to find a woman, described as “bloody and wearing only a shirt,” who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to an affidavit filed in court by a Jackson County detective, the assault victim had severe bruises to the face and ribs, a broken nose and cuts on the ear and lip. Medical personnel told police she also had an “altered mental status” when she was brought into the emergency room.

During a police interview at the hospital, the woman said she and her boyfriend were visiting a friend in the 1600 block of Will Street when a confrontation erupted involving Robinson. She and other witnesses said Robinson pointed a gun at her boyfriend’s head, prompting them to leave the house.

As they were walking toward a gas station, she said, she decided to return to the trailer alone to get her personal belongings. Once inside, she alleges Robinson told her to follow her across the street to another trailer where she was told her boyfriend was waiting.

She told detectives she felt something was wrong as she walked inside and told Robinson and two other men there that she wanted to leave. Then, she said, Robinson hit her and began kicking her while she was on the ground.

She accused Robinson of beating her while she pleaded for help, which was not provided, and then dragging her out of the trailer to another spot. She recalled being choked by Robinson until she passed out, then waking up in the woods “buried under brush,” according to court documents.

The woman also said she believed Robinson intended “to kill” her, a detective wrote in charging documents.

Witnesses told police of a party at a trailer and a confrontation between Robinson and the woman’s boyfriend. The resident of the trailer where the alleged assault occurred also gave police clothes and a purse belonging to the woman that he initially said was found “on his property,” according to court records.

A search warrant served at that location later revealed a woman’s shoe and a pair of bloodied jeans inside the trailer, according to court documents.

Witnesses also allegedly told investigators Robinson had attacked the woman unprovoked and that he had told others in the trailer not to talk to police. One told a detective that, if detectives asked, he should tell them that another person in the trailer “is the one that raped her.”

Jackson County detectives allege Robinson admitted to hitting the woman in the trailer and dragging her outside, but said during a police interview that that transpired after she “swung at” another person there. He denied sexually assaulting her.

During an initial court appearance Monday, Robinson told the judge he planned to hire a lawyer to represent him in the case, according to court records.