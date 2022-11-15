ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cindy godzala
3d ago

why does it cost billions to pass laws? it's all blue now, what's the problem? oh wait, Walz and his weirdos got their votes, don't need the people now.

Don Rousu
3d ago

Do what the hard working people in Minnesota that are supporting all the Democrat freeloaders. Instead of giving checks it would mean a lot more if you would resign!!

Rebecca Swenson
3d ago

Why don't you only give it to people that work. Stop giving money to people that taxpayers are already paying everything for

Related
MIX 94.9

Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Axios

Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins

Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ktoe.com

Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet

Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Three members of Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet quitting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three commissioners at the center of controversy in Governor Tim Walz’s administration will not be in his cabinet during his second term in office. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm did not seek re-appointment, after heading the state’s response to the Covid pandemic and becoming a target for Republican criticism of lockdowns and other restrictions.
MINNESOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement

While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Power 96

MN Nurses Set Strike Vote

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th. More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MinnPost

The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections

One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Malcolm, Harrington, Mueller to leave Walz administration

Some of Gov. Tim Walz's key cabinet members won't be back with him for a second term. Walz said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller have decided to leave their positions. So has Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Mark Phillips.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
MINNESOTA STATE
