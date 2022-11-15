Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tale Of Two CitiesHaverhill, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Related
lpgasmagazine.com
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
NHPR
With N.H.'s rental market red hot, state gives developers $50M to build ‘our way out of this crisis’
Real estate often involves imagination. For example, right now, a six-and-a-half-acre lot sitting across from the Sam’s Club on Sheep Davis Road in Concord doesn’t look like much. “It’s simply a raw piece of land that is heavily wooded,” Thomas Furtado, the CEO of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, a...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA
Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business
MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St. The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international...
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
observer-me.com
You’ve never heard a Maine deer hunting story like this one
The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
NHPR
Rochester recount ends in a tie, leaving the balance of power in the N.H. House uncertain
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recount of the Rochester Ward 4 New Hampshire House race resulted in a tie Wednesday, putting an additional Republican seat in question as the party now holds just a one-seat advantage.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for New Hampshire Towns Have You Heard of?
I grew up in good 'ole Leominster, Massachusetts. There weren't any particularly clever nicknames for my town. The best we could come up with was Lemon-town or L-town for short. We had a little more fun with the surrounding towns:. Fitchburg = Bitchburg. Worcester = The Dirty Woo. Lunenburg= Looney-burg.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
Comments / 0