Seabrook, NH

lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH
WCVB

National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
MANCHESTER, NH
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
observer-me.com

You’ve never heard a Maine deer hunting story like this one

The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA

