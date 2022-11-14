Read full article on original website
David Cosgrove Pays Homage to Colonial Gravestone Carvings, But in Wood
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, brownstone mined from quarries in Portland, Connecticut, played a key role in the construction of landmark buildings up and down the Eastern Seaboard.... more. For the holidays, nothing is better than a homemade gift, right? Something from the kitchen? ... by Joseph P....
Sheila Hopson of East Hampton Dies November 12
Sheila Hopson of East Hampton died on November 12 in Southampton. She was 67. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a... more. Daniel R. Shields II was many things — a loving husband, a father, a grandfather, ... 7 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
Hampton Bays, the Pickleball Capital of Long Island?
Will the pickleball destination of the Hamptons be Hampton Bays? The answer: Sure, why not? This past year, Hampton Bays High School embraced with open arms the re-figuring of eight... more.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022
(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
Annual Cookie and Pastry Sales at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton Are a Labor of Love
Walking through the doors of the spacious gathering room at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton on a sunny fall afternoon, the aroma is immediately... more. For the holidays, nothing is better than a homemade gift, right? Something from the kitchen? ... by Joseph P....
Proposed Springs Carwash Should Use Dump Driveways, East Hampton Town Planners Say
Long-simmering plans for a car wash on Springs-Fireplace Road are still inching forward — though the arbiters of whether the project will ultimately come to fruition agree that, frankly, it... more. Attorneys for East Hampton Town advised the Town Board on Tuesday, November 15, that officials ... by Michael...
Wreath Auction at Lighting of the Vines Is Expression of a Productive Partnership Between Wolffer and Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center
The Lighting of the Vines at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack has become a well-known holiday tradition on the East End for well over a dozen years now. Guests buy... more. For the holidays, nothing is better than a homemade gift, right? Something from the kitchen? ... by Joseph...
East Hampton BOE Approves Nearly $1 Million Worth of Repair Reserve-Funded Maintenance Work
The East Hampton School Board has authorized the use of $994,993 from a recently crafted repair reserve fund to pay for maintenance projects and the replacement of equipment districtwide. “Some... more. Jeffrey Jones, manager of Rochester-based EFPR Group, told the Springs School Board on November 15 ... by Desirée...
East Hampton’s Dylan Cashin Competes at New York State Cross Country Championships
East Hampton junior Dylan Cashin finished 52nd at the New York State Cross Country Championships at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School just outside of Syracuse on Saturday. Competing in the... more. Dylan Cashin is heading back to the New York State Cross Country Championships. The junior ... 7 Nov 2022...
Some of Springs School’s Clean Financial Statements a Rarity
Jeffrey Jones, manager of Rochester-based EFPR Group, told the Springs School Board on November 15 that his external audit company has issued an “unmodified opinion” of the school district’s basic... more. The East Hampton School Board has authorized the use of $994,993 from a recently crafted ......
Gene L. May of Quogue Dies October 31
Gene L. May passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2022 of heart failure. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kim Kortick, Renée Spano... more. Listen to the 27Speaks podcast to whet your appetite for The Express Magazine before digging ... 17 Nov...
East Hampton Marina Owner Says Out With the Boats, in With Oysters
The owner of a small marina on a narrow creek that meanders off the northern end of Three Mile Harbor will convert half of his dock slips into a commercial... more. Attorneys for East Hampton Town advised the Town Board on Tuesday, November 15, that officials ... by Michael Wright.
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of November 17
SPRINGS — Town Police were called by the owner of a Three Mile Harbor Road business on October 4 to reports of an unwanted guest. According to police, the store... more. MONTAUK — Jordan Q. Oney, 28, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 27 at 7:20 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree with intent to use and menacing with a weapon in the second degree, both misdemeanors. According to police, Oney grabbed an orange-handled sword and lunged toward a victim while there were in a verbal fight. AMAGANSETT — Deborah J. Trezza, 32, of Centereach was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 29 at 9:20 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor for ... 10 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
Marker Honors Booker T. Washington for His Time in Huntington
A marker honoring Booker T. Washngton went up in Huntington Monday, honoring the educator and civil rights leader who once lived in Huntington. The marker was placed outside Finley’s of Green Street, which sits on a lot where Washington had owned a house in 1914-15 Read More ...
Storefront Vacancy Registry Proposed; Traffic Still a Hot Topic at Southampton Village Board Meeting
Southampton Village officials are considering updating its code to add a vacant property registry, with a public hearing on the matter set for December 8 at 6 p.m. At the... more. Listen to the 27Speaks podcast to whet your appetite for The Express Magazine before digging ... 17 Nov 2022...
Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island
There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
DEC: Bohemia black bear sighting believed to be a hoax
The Department of Environmental Conservation says officers went to the address reported in the video and found the site did not match the image of the video.
East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 17
Alex G. Ortegapinto, 33, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, both misdemeanors, on November... more. Stalin S. Huerta-Farez, 22, East Hampton was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on October 28 around 9 p.m. According...
Landscaper’s Own East Hampton Home Hits the Market
A high-end landscaper’s own East Hampton home, with meticulously maintained gardens, winding paths and courtyards, is now on the market. At 7 Miller Lane, the compound comprises three buildings plus... more. A 3,600-square-foot shingled traditional set on a builder’s acre surrounded by mature privet in Water ... by Staff...
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
