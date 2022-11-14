SPRINGS — Town Police were called by the owner of a Three Mile Harbor Road business on October 4 to reports of an unwanted guest. According to police, the store... more. MONTAUK — Jordan Q. Oney, 28, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 27 at 7:20 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree with intent to use and menacing with a weapon in the second degree, both misdemeanors. According to police, Oney grabbed an orange-handled sword and lunged toward a victim while there were in a verbal fight. AMAGANSETT — Deborah J. Trezza, 32, of Centereach was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 29 at 9:20 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor for ... 10 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.

