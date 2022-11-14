ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

27east.com

Sheila Hopson of East Hampton Dies November 12

Sheila Hopson of East Hampton died on November 12 in Southampton. She was 67. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a... more. Daniel R. Shields II was many things — a loving husband, a father, a grandfather, ... 7 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 17 2022

(Above) Craig Cantelmo of Van Staal caught this albie the other day. They’re still here!. Lots of big Tautog on the north shore this week. Double digits, with some huge sea bass as well. Codfish are in the mix. Albies are still biting as of November 15!. Striper blitzes...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Some of Springs School’s Clean Financial Statements a Rarity

Jeffrey Jones, manager of Rochester-based EFPR Group, told the Springs School Board on November 15 that his external audit company has issued an “unmodified opinion” of the school district’s basic... more. The East Hampton School Board has authorized the use of $994,993 from a recently crafted ......
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Gene L. May of Quogue Dies October 31

Gene L. May passed away peacefully on October 31st, 2022 of heart failure. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kim Kortick, Renée Spano... more. Listen to the 27Speaks podcast to whet your appetite for The Express Magazine before digging ... 17 Nov...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of November 17

SPRINGS — Town Police were called by the owner of a Three Mile Harbor Road business on October 4 to reports of an unwanted guest. According to police, the store... more. MONTAUK — Jordan Q. Oney, 28, of Montauk was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 27 at 7:20 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree with intent to use and menacing with a weapon in the second degree, both misdemeanors. According to police, Oney grabbed an orange-handled sword and lunged toward a victim while there were in a verbal fight. AMAGANSETT — Deborah J. Trezza, 32, of Centereach was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on October 29 at 9:20 a.m. and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor for ... 10 Nov 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island

There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests for the Week of November 17

Alex G. Ortegapinto, 33, of Hampton Bays was arrested and charged with DWI and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, both misdemeanors, on November... more. Stalin S. Huerta-Farez, 22, East Hampton was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, on October 28 around 9 p.m. According...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Landscaper’s Own East Hampton Home Hits the Market

A high-end landscaper’s own East Hampton home, with meticulously maintained gardens, winding paths and courtyards, is now on the market. At 7 Miller Lane, the compound comprises three buildings plus... more. A 3,600-square-foot shingled traditional set on a builder’s acre surrounded by mature privet in Water ... by Staff...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY

The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
BROOKHAVEN, NY

