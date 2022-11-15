The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some new faces to the team this season, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is starting to show signs of frustration. The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 3-6 and tied for dead last with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings. Some new faces have been added to the team since last season, particularly rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, which has been a tough adjustment for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

