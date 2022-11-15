Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 11. Week 11 of the NFL season will mark the bye week for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, many impactful fantasy football wide receivers, including Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, will be unavailable.
Packers fans boo Aaron Rodgers off the field in loss to Titans: Best memes and tweets
Packers fans were not happy with Aaron Rodgers, their offense or their season after losing to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Sunday’s win over the Cowboys was supposed to be the turning point for the Packers. The offense looked lively. The team looked ready to make a push for the playoffs.
Steelers receiver patient, but starting to show early signs of frustration with Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some new faces to the team this season, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is starting to show signs of frustration. The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start this season, sitting at 3-6 and tied for dead last with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North standings. Some new faces have been added to the team since last season, particularly rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, which has been a tough adjustment for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
Justin Jefferson gives Cowboys the perfect bulletin-board material
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a confident man — and he should be. Jefferson guaranteed a win over the Cowboys this week. Justin Jefferson has earned the right to be confident against just about every NFL team but the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Dallas held Jefferson to one of his worst regular-season performances of his brief NFL career.
Bills Mafia shovels driveway so players can make it to airport (Video)
Buffalo Bills fans showed a new level of ‘Bills Mafia’ on Saturday by shoveling out players’ driveways so they can make it to the airport. The Buffalo community certainly has each other’s backs in times of need, and as the NFL season goes into the dreaded days of winter for residents of the north, Bills Mafia supported their players in a heartfelt way.
Five Storylines for Eagles-Colts Matchup
How will the ijury to Dallas Goedert impact the offense and what will the arrival of two veteran DTs do for the defense?
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
No. 8 Alabama cruises to 34-0 shutout over Austin Peay
With their backfield short-handed, Jase McClellan ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Alabama Crimson Tide
Blake Corum injury: Michigan RB exits with apparent knee injury
Michigan running back and Heisman candidate Blake Corum left Saturday’s game against Illinois with an apparent knee injury after an awkward hit. No one ever wants to see a college football player get hurt in a highly concerning manner, but that’s especially true when it’s a young man enjoying the season of a lifetime. Unfortunately, that’s what happened on Saturday for Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum.
