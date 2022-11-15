Oklahoma Route 66 Passport sees 100th submission

A lot of people have been getting their kicks and their stamps on Route 66 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is celebrating its 100th Route 66 Passport submission and its first international completion.

“Oklahoma’s Route 66 advertising campaign has been wildly successful, generating an ROI of 259:1 last year,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. “This passport is an important part of the campaign and draws people from around the country to our stretch of the Mother Road. We look forward to welcoming more visitors.”

Visitors from 19 states have completed the passport, from Florida to Alaska and many states in between.

On Nov. 5, the department received its 100th submission at the Erick Tourism Information Center by Randy Callas from Mount Ida, Arkansas.

On the 400-plus miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma, the passport features 66 stops along the Mother Road.

The book is divided into three sections, Eastern, Central and Western.

Stops include local restaurants, shops, museums and parks.

