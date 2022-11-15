ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Route 66 Passport sees 100th submission

By Glenn Schroeder
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxXc2_0jBbX2YS00

A lot of people have been getting their kicks and their stamps on Route 66 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is celebrating its 100th Route 66 Passport submission and its first international completion.

“Oklahoma’s Route 66 advertising campaign has been wildly successful, generating an ROI of 259:1 last year,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. “This passport is an important part of the campaign and draws people from around the country to our stretch of the Mother Road. We look forward to welcoming more visitors.”

Visitors from 19 states have completed the passport, from Florida to Alaska and many states in between.

On Nov. 5, the department received its 100th submission at the Erick Tourism Information Center by Randy Callas from Mount Ida, Arkansas.

On the 400-plus miles of Route 66 in Oklahoma, the passport features 66 stops along the Mother Road.

The book is divided into three sections, Eastern, Central and Western.

Stops include local restaurants, shops, museums and parks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KLAW 101

Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15

I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993, the third of four scheduled executions in the U.S. over a two-day stretch. With Richard Stephen Fairchild's execution, the state has now put to death seven...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn't find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or...
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Buffalo snow: More than 6 feet of snow blankets western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blanketed western New York with more than 6 feet of snow by early Saturday, with more expected over the weekend. Update 11:15 a.m. EST Nov. 19: According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo, reported 77 inches by early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. About 80 miles northeast, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet, the news organization reported.
BUFFALO, NY
publicradiotulsa.org

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana's attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard; her medical...
INDIANA STATE
Z94

Meet the Elite Club of Oklahoma’s Billionaires

When it comes to grabbing a slice of American Pie, we're convinced that hard work isn't enough anymore. How many times have you heard "It's not what you know, it's who you know..." While that absolutely doesn't hold true for the most successful Oklahomans, it's also not an uncommon tale among the Sooner State billionaires.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped more than 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused several deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner

ATLANTA — (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy