arkansastechnews.com
Feast of Carols Scheduled for December 4
Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will perform the 21st Feast of Carols concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission to the performance at Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville, will be free and open to the public. Dr. Christopher Harris, assistant professor...
arkansastechnews.com
International Pairing to Offer Concert at Arkansas Tech
Vesna Duo will perform a concert at Arkansas Tech University on Monday, Nov. 21. The show, which is presented by the ATU Department of Music, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 West Q Street in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public. Dr. Liana...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Faculty and Staff to Celebrate Holidays Dec. 6
The 2022 Arkansas Tech University faculty and staff holiday party for the Russellville campus is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Chambers Cafeteria West Dining Room. Refreshments will be served. Faculty and staff are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly holiday sweater and...
arkansastechnews.com
Randall Takes Top Prize in Juried Student Exhibition
Katelynn Randall earned first place in the 16th annual Arkansas Tech University Juried Student Competitive Exhibition. Randall, an art education major from Ozark, was recognized for her mixed media piece “Mind and Body.” It is composed of paint, modpodge and embroidery thread on canvas. The exhibit is on...
arkansastechnews.com
Information About Final Exams and Commencement
The fall 2022 semester at Arkansas Tech University is drawing to a close. Final examinations are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 6, on the ATU campuses in Russellville and Ozark. The fall 2022 final exams schedule for ATU students in Russellville is available at www.atu.edu/academics/docs/Fall%202022%20Final%20Exam%20Schedule.pdf. The ATU-Ozark...
arkansastechnews.com
Salaam Advises Future Teachers to Remain Authentic
For her first speaking appearance as the 2023 Arkansas teacher of the year, Capri Salaam returned to the place that took her in as a non-traditional student and provided her with access to a career in education. Salaam served as keynote speaker for the Educators Rising Region 1 conference at...
arkansastechnews.com
Pendergraft Library Extends Hours During Finals
Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center will be open for 62 consecutive hours in order to assist Arkansas Tech University students in their preparation for fall 2022 semester final examinations. The library will be open from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. RPL will close...
Hot Springs man turns art into booming business while providing scholarships to college students
From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.
arkansastechnews.com
WWII Veteran to Speak at ATU November 21
Foster C. “Jock” Davis will offer his reflections on World War II during a special edition of the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center Second Monday Author Series on Nov. 21. The program will begin at 7 p.m. in room 300B of Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, which...
ucanews.live
Students arrested for trans rights protest at school board meeting
Three UCA students were arrested Nov. 8 during a demonstration at a Conway School Board meeting, and Conway High School cracked down on student protests that involved a walkout earlier in the day. The three UCA students were arrested for trespassing and refusal to disperse after chanting and refusing to...
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
These small Arkansas towns are facing problems after breaking speed trap law
ARKANSAS, USA — As many of us get in our vehicles and go for a drive, whether it be to go on a long commute, a road trip, or wherever it may be— Some people may have found either a city or stretch of open road, where they know to try and slow down in order to avoid a speeding ticket.
Garland County sheriff investigating shooting death
Garland County deputies are investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning.
Benton woman calls animal control after huge deer gets stuck in her garage
Seeing an 8-point buck on a game camera or from a deer stand will get a hunter’s heart racing. But what about an 8-point buck in a garage?
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
