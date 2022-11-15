ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WFYI

Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate

In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chalkbeat

IPS pulls plug on plan for charter to share space with Harshman Middle School

Indianapolis Public Schools has reversed course on its plan under Rebuilding Stronger to have a charter operator run a dual language program at Harshman Middle School as part of the district’s Rebuilding Stronger revitalization plan, according to a district email to parents on Monday evening. Instead, IPS would allow Harshman, a traditional public school, to run the program itself. Under the latest version of Rebuilding Stronger, Harshman Middle School would offer two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Purdue Polytechnic denied charter to open Pike Township high school

One of the city’s most popular charter schools was denied a request to open a new Marion County location during a boisterous public hearing that went on for hours Tuesday night. Purdue Polytechnic asked the Indianapolis Charter School Board to authorize an application to replicate its high school model...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list

(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WHEC TV-10

Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs

Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

