Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
IPS pulls plug on plan for charter to share space with Harshman Middle School
Indianapolis Public Schools has reversed course on its plan under Rebuilding Stronger to have a charter operator run a dual language program at Harshman Middle School as part of the district’s Rebuilding Stronger revitalization plan, according to a district email to parents on Monday evening. Instead, IPS would allow Harshman, a traditional public school, to run the program itself. Under the latest version of Rebuilding Stronger, Harshman Middle School would offer two...
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
wfyi.org
Purdue Polytechnic denied charter to open Pike Township high school
One of the city’s most popular charter schools was denied a request to open a new Marion County location during a boisterous public hearing that went on for hours Tuesday night. Purdue Polytechnic asked the Indianapolis Charter School Board to authorize an application to replicate its high school model...
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
WANE-TV
Study: Indiana ranks 2nd in worst potholes in US list
(WANE) — Although potholes are an inevitable part of driving, some states have to deal with it more than others, and a recent study showed Indiana ranks near the top when it comes to having the worst pothole problems. A study from QuoteWizard revealed that Indiana has the second...
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
WHEC TV-10
Purdue student charged with killing roommate claims insanity
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate has filed notice in court that he plans to use an insanity defense. In a motion electronically filed Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, requested the court to appoint...
Man gets more than 60 years for fatal shooting during 2021 Brownsburg robbery
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after he was convicted on all counts against him last month.
Current Publishing
Group home for 8 elderly residents proposed in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals’ hearing officer is set to review a request Nov. 28 for a special exception variance to allow for a group home in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. Jennifer Piccione, an Illinois-based attorney, purchased the home at 44 Horseshoe Lane with the intention of renovating...
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Current Publishing
ABC Prep Academy trains students for construction jobs
Associated Builders and Contractors Commercial Construction Prep Academy students received hands-on training with forklifts earlier this month. The Fishers construction prep academy, which offers a two-year credited program designed to teach students commercial construction trades, held demonstrations Nov. 1-3 at the campus at 11837 Technology Dr. “This is a moneymaker,”...
WISH-TV
FDA-approved weight loss drug for adults successful in children
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 33% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are overweight or obese. That’s 1 in 3. According to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, there may be a promising new treatment to reduce these numbers. Scientists say the weight loss drug, semaglutide–first approved by the FDA for adults–may also be effective in children.
Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' southeast side
A person is dead following a shooting on the city's southeast side. According to IMPD officials the shooting happened at Southeastern Avenue and South Emerson Avenue for a person shot.
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
