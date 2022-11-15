ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Magazine

Dallas Airshow Tragedy Creates Moment To Educate, Honor

Capt. Terry Barker was aboard the B-17 "Texas Raiders," seen here at the Austin Warbird Expo in July 2022. [Courtesy: Commemorative Air Force]. Watching a visceral image of an airplane crash is always disturbing, but realizing that a former colleague was part of the wreckage is exceptionally difficult to process.
