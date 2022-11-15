ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina

Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens woman, texts picture of a gun

Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
FOX Carolina

Man accused of murder arrested in Jackson Co., deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a former Cashiers resident was arrested for first-degree murder. Sheriff Chip Hall said on July 1, 2020, deputies went to a home on Racquet Club Drive near Cashiers in response to a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Brittney Nicole Leftridge dead.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

