Oconee man arrested on drug and weapons charges
An Oconee County man is facing drug and weapons charges after a police chase there. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 27 year old Clifford Jacob Ricketts was arrested Wednesday for trafficking meth and other charges.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24. Deputies and K-9 officers...
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
First Responder Friday: Laurens County Sheriff’s Gun Detecting K-9
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you know one way to help protect our schools comes on four legs? Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said he considered options with Laurens School District 55 officials on how to try and keep guns off the Laurens District 55 High School campus. “We talked about metal detectors, firearm detecting […]
Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
Asheville man sentenced after 2020 shooting of teen
An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
Deputies seize 27 pounds of pot, THC candy from home; kids placed in DSS custody
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies seized more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies from a home in Smyrna, the York County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. Deputies and the Department of Social Services responded to a home on Old Wallace Road...
Man allegedly threatens woman, texts picture of a gun
Middleburg, Pa. — Charges were filed this week against a man who allegedly sent a Snyder County woman a threatening text message with a picture of his firearm. Roger Ladaln Rearick Jr., 53, of Greenwood, S.C., allegedly started sending threatening text messages to the accuser in February 2021. One of those threatening messages included a picture of a gun, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The accuser contacted police on Oct. 15 and showed them the text messages. Rearick was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, harassment, and summary harassment. He awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. Docket Sheet
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder arrested in Jackson Co., deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a former Cashiers resident was arrested for first-degree murder. Sheriff Chip Hall said on July 1, 2020, deputies went to a home on Racquet Club Drive near Cashiers in response to a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Brittney Nicole Leftridge dead.
FOX Carolina
Teen found shot in Union County
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot, 15 guns seized from South Carolina home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot and 15 guns were among the drugs and property seized from an Upstate home recently. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Clemson Police Department on a search warrant and seized the following from a home in Mauldin:
Spartanburg PD offers advice on preventing porch pirates from stealing deliveries
'Tis the season to begin shopping for holiday gifts; however, if you plan to shop online this year, experts urge caution.
FOX Carolina
Drug bust in Greenville County
Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe, Rutherford County authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening that Carter Hewes had been found and was safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17,...
