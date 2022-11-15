Read full article on original website
River Island chief executive Will Kernan to exit
The CEO of high street fashion retailer River Island is leaving the business after three years. Will Kernan is stepping down “to pursue personal projects”, Retail Week reports, citing sources close to the company. Kernan joined River Island as chief executive in September 2019, taking over from previous...
Why leather alternatives don’t necessarily meet ‘animal friendly’ standards
In a new film called SLAY (slay.film), created by award-winning French filmmaker and animal rights activist Rebecca Cappelli, we see how an animal becomes an accessory. The word ‘cruel’ when describing some of the content of the film is an understatement, but it’s a necessary message to spread, as positive change starts with awareness of a problem. SLAY asks us an important question: Is it acceptable to harm animals for fashion?
