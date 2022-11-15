In a new film called SLAY (slay.film), created by award-winning French filmmaker and animal rights activist Rebecca Cappelli, we see how an animal becomes an accessory. The word ‘cruel’ when describing some of the content of the film is an understatement, but it’s a necessary message to spread, as positive change starts with awareness of a problem. SLAY asks us an important question: Is it acceptable to harm animals for fashion?

