dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. When he attempted to exit the store without paying for the scooter, a store employee asked to see his receipt. The suspect, holding what appeared to be a knife, threatened to stab the employee. The suspect then fled the store.
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning in the Smyrna area. On November 18, 2022, at approximately 8:53 a.m., a black 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway south of Smyrna Landing Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted to its right and exited the roadway. The car continued northbound off the road for a short distance until it struck a set of trees, where it spun and came to rest.
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Suspected Murder Suicide
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in this incident, a...
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Hope You Know Something About This Murder
The Middletown Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020. On November 21, 2020, police responded to the intersection of New Street and Cole Blvd. in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Akeem Evans shot in the roadway. Evans later succumbed to his injuries.
Millville 14-year-old arrested in 13-year-old’s shooting
A 14-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot a 13-year-old in Millville on Wednesday night. Police responded to gunfire at a home in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at about 6:19 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. The 13-year-old victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital...
Police raid 2 homes in Reading, firearms seized, 3 arrested
Three people were arrested and several firearms seized Wednesday during police raids in two different parts of the City of Reading. The raids stem from a firearms trafficking and theft investigation in conjunction with the Central Berks Regional Police Department. The investigation was led by Reading Police Criminal Investigator Eric...
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Erik Hilton, of Bear for a stabbing murder he committed at a Newark pizzeria Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday, shortly after 6 pm, officers arrived at La Piazza Di Caruso, located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, for a report of an assault. “Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds,” police reported. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. “Further investigation determined The post Bear man charged for murder at Newark pizzeria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
fox29.com
House fire in Chester claims the life of 72-year-old homeowner
CHESTER, Pa. - A 72-year-old Chester man has died in a house fire. Officials say the fire broke out late Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m., on Highland Avenue. Family confirmed the victim is 72-year-old William Perry. Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors, with Perry...
thenjsentinel.com
MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
Vineland, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Ofc. Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS; reference VPD #22-47620.
fox29.com
Parents demand answers from police for slow response to threat made against Delaware school
NEWARK, De. - Concerned parents packed a meeting called by the Delaware State Police to explain why it took officers more than an hour to respond to a threat made against a local school. Officials say La Academia Charter School in Newark was placed on lockdown on Oct. 24 after...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
