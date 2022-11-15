Read full article on original website
Suspect found guilty of murder nearly 4 decades after man disappeared in Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Richard Atwood disappeared from west Michigan 39 years ago. After decades of searching for answers, a suspect has been found guilty of murdering Atwood, whose body was never found. Roy Snell, 57, was found guilty of homicide - felony murder and homicide - felony...
Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Police still searching for answers 4 years after Michigan hunter killed
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Chong Moua Yang was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot and killed. Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. that day to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
DNR's new system for reporting deer harvests a 'huge' step forward for tracking diseases
(FOX 2) - Michigan's new online reporting system for hunters is launching the industry and the Department of Natural Resources into a new era. A data collection system that previously took months to complete and cost tens of thousands of dollars in survey costs will now be done almost immediately. And thanks to the new rule that requires hunters report deer kills and other harvest data, the information is expected to be more accurate as well.
State of Michigan offering extra $95 for food assistance for those receiving help this Thanksgiving
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Inflation is driving up the cost of our Thanksgiving meal plans but the state of Michigan is offering some help to families that already receive food assistance. We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, have you done your grocery shopping yet?. "It's ridiculous in there you...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "I'm not going to run for President in 2024"
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - In the week since Gretchen Whitmer was reelected as governor of Michigan, the Democrat has been dogged by rumors and speculation that she could - and even WOULD - run for President in 2024. She's doing what she can to put that idea to rest.
Winter storm warning: Snow starts Thursday in west Michigan, up to a foot possible
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Much of Michigan will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. as up to a foot of snow is possible during the first major snowstorm of the season for the Lower Peninsula. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 12...
DTE gets $30.5M rate increase approved by Michigan Public Service Commission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - DTE Energy, the largest energy provided in the state of Michigan, has been approved of a $30.5 million rate increase that will go into effect on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $30.5 rate increase for DTE on Friday, which...
Millions of lights illuminate Pine Knob for Magic of Lights drive-thru display
CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 2 million lights will illuminate Pine Knob Music Theatre during the Magic of Lights. The drive-thru holiday event includes numerous animated characters and displays, including a 32-foot-tall Barbie, the Winter Wonderland, The Night Before Christmas, and more. Magic of Lights hours. It opens...
Michigan Treasury Department auctioning over 800 collectible coins and gold jewelry
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Valuable coins, foreign currency, jewelry, and so much more awaits bidders at the Michigan Department of Treasury's auction this weekend. The department has put more than 800 unclaimed valuables up for bidding this Saturday, Nov. 19 at a venue in Lansing. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction officially kicks off at 9.
