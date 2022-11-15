ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

DNR's new system for reporting deer harvests a 'huge' step forward for tracking diseases

(FOX 2) - Michigan's new online reporting system for hunters is launching the industry and the Department of Natural Resources into a new era. A data collection system that previously took months to complete and cost tens of thousands of dollars in survey costs will now be done almost immediately. And thanks to the new rule that requires hunters report deer kills and other harvest data, the information is expected to be more accurate as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Millions of lights illuminate Pine Knob for Magic of Lights drive-thru display

CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 2 million lights will illuminate Pine Knob Music Theatre during the Magic of Lights. The drive-thru holiday event includes numerous animated characters and displays, including a 32-foot-tall Barbie, the Winter Wonderland, The Night Before Christmas, and more. Magic of Lights hours. It opens...
CLARKSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Treasury Department auctioning over 800 collectible coins and gold jewelry

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Valuable coins, foreign currency, jewelry, and so much more awaits bidders at the Michigan Department of Treasury's auction this weekend. The department has put more than 800 unclaimed valuables up for bidding this Saturday, Nov. 19 at a venue in Lansing. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the auction officially kicks off at 9.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy