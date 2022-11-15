Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Florida's economy needs Hispanic businesses to thrive.
DORAL, Fla. — A recent study by Creditos en USA finds that Florida is the second most Hispanic-dependent economy in the US. In the heart of Doral, Florida, is Gamma Diagnostic Lab. “We are a medical laboratory. We do all kinds of blood testing such as hematology, std, immigration...
ABC Action News
DeSantis ’24 presidential super PAC planning ads for Iowa in the near future
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 2024 general election is more than 700 days away, but political ads in the race for president already popping up. That includes those touting candidates who haven’t yet announced a run for the White House. New super PAC “Ron to the Rescue” dropped its...
ABC Action News
Despite Hurricane Ian and recession fears, Florida continues to see job growth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A hurricane, high inflation, and the possibility of a recession-- amid all of this, Florida officials offered a solid October jobs report Friday. Experts said the state is on firm footing if economic fortunes turn. Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity touted a 30th consecutive month of...
ABC Action News
Holiday events at Florida amusement parks in 2022
The holiday season is here and the Florida amusement parks are already in full swing when it comes to their festive family-friendly events!. Info: Get ready for a magical holiday gathering with your loved ones and some familiar Disney characters. Enjoy the festive ambience, parades, live shows and of course some christmas fireworks. This event is selling out fast so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.
ABC Action News
Cleveland Clinic study aims to prevent Alzheimer's, dementia
CLEVELAND — A first-of-its-kind brain study is happening at the Cleveland Clinic. The goal of the study is to understand better why millions of people around the world suffer from brain diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. Doctors hope to diagnose and prevent the diseases before symptoms develop. This is...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
