Julia Roberts Suits Up in Striped Blazer, Miniskirt & Heeled Oxfords for SeriousFun New York City Gala

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Julia Roberts meant business at the 2022 SeriousFun New York City Gala on Monday night.

While hitting the red carpet for the occasion, the “Ticket to Paradise” star wore a head-to-toe Thom Browne outfit at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Layered over Wolford’s classic black tights, her attire featured a two-toned gray striped blazer and a matching miniskirt with a cuffed hem. Completing Roberts’ ensemble was a matching striped tie and white collared shirt, paired with a similarly striped navy and yellow coat and sparkling earrings.

Julia Roberts attends the 2022 SeriousFun New York City Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network

When it came to footwear, Roberts laced into a set of Browne’s Oxford heels. Similar to Browne’s own runway collections and their celebrity attendees, her set included black leather wingtip uppers with swirling perforations and triangular pointed toes. Finishing the style were likely inverted thin heels totaling 4 inches in height or more — like similar styles released by Browne over the years — giving the “Gaslit” star a quirky height boost.

A closer look at Roberts’ Oxford heels. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network

The occasion marked Roberts’ latest outing wearing Browne’s designs. In October, she was also spotted in a corseted black and white gown by the New York-based designer, paired with sparkling Chopard jewelry while being honored at this year’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.

Julia Roberts attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Roberts often slips into a variety of sharp pumps, sandals and platforms from a range of brands on the red carpet, including Sole Bliss. When off-duty, the “Notting Hill” star can also be found in New Balance sneakers, as well as low-top styles by Converse and Vans — two brands she’s worn behind-the-scenes while on set as early as 1999.

PHOTOS: Discover Julia Roberts’ red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

