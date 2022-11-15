First Look: New Wyze Mesh Routers Offer Wi-Fi 6 Compatibility At An Excellent Price

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Wi-Fi is a modern commodity that all of us probably need more of. The latest innovations have Wi-Fi 6 coming home for some of us, and if you’re looking to get the most out of that by using one of the best long-range routers or even the best mesh routers , but are worried about the cost, then we’ve got good news for you. That’s because Wyze has announced two new mesh routers, the Wyze Mesh Router for $99.98, and the Wyze Mesh Router Pro for $179.98.

Both of these routers offer high-speed connectivity and coverage, but they’re a little cheaper than some of the other options out there. Plus, if you’re already a big fan of Wyze anyway, you’ll know you’re in safe hands if you decide to commit to them.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

Buy Now

Why We’re Excited About the New Wyze Mesh Routers

Wyze is a well-known name in tech in general, and that’s why it’s worth paying attention when they announce a new product. This time around, we’re getting a wonderful 2-for-1, so let’s dig into both versions quickly so you can figure out if either of them sounds interesting to you.

The standard Wyze Mesh Router is a dual-band system that can handle up to 3Gbps Wi-Fi speeds with 1Gpbs internet speeds with 50+ devices per router. That’s likely more than enough for the standard home, but it’s nice to know you’ve got a bit of flex there. This device can cover up to 1500 square feet , and will support wired ethernet backhaul for better speeds too.

Meanwhile, the Wyze Mesh Router Pro goes above and beyond in basically every aspect, still offering the same wired features, but upping the coverage to 2000 square feet . Plus. it can handle speeds up to 5.4 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds and 2.5 Gbps internet speeds on 75+ devices. This should allow it to fit most small businesses along with being powerful enough for even the most tech-savvy households too.

Quite simply, these mesh routers are aggressively priced and eliminates dead spots you might have in your home.

Wyze Mesh Routers Pricing And Availability

If you love the sound of all of this, then you’ll be happy to know that you can go ahead and buy the Wyze Mesh Router for $93.99 for one or $173.98 for two right now, and they’ll ship later this month. The Wyze Mesh Router Pro can also be reserved now for $173.99 for one or $273.99 for two, but won’t be available for purchase until January 2023.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro

Buy Now