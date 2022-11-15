ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Trevor Donovan & Daniel Durant Speak Out on Leaving Just Before Finals

By Michael Maloney, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement

We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
ComicBook

Chucky Fans Stunned After One of Its Biggest Stars Exploded, Literally

Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky was a big one for the series with all of its plot lines converging into one, and very nearly feeling like a season finale (but there's still one episode to go!). Central to the episode however was the big exorcism scene, with Good Chucky having his piece of Chucky's soul exorcised out of him (and, naturally, sent to hell) only for Chucky Prime to take over the Good Guy Doll he was inhabiting. There's only one person for that job of course, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce. Sadly, things don't go as planned.
POPSUGAR

Ben Platt Says Playing a Gay Character Lets Him Use His "Whole Toolbox"

There's a major reason why Ben Platt signed on to Prime Video's "The People We Hate at the Wedding." "I was really hungry to play a queer character and, specifically, a gay character and to get to play something very close to my own experience and my own age and my own demographic," he tells POPSUGAR.
Collider

‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Idina Menzel Is Belting Out Her New Song "Love Power"

Idina Menzel is set to enchant us once again with her singing prowess in Disney+’s upcoming movie Disenchanted. Menzel is belting out her new single, "Love Power," over new footage from the sequel. We see several new shots of the upcoming feature in passing while Menzel’s powerful voice hits several high notes. “Just remember the memories that show us the power of love,” she sings which also seems to be Giselle’s way back to finding herself after she takes a villainous turn in the movie.
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ 43: Two Rivalries Face Off in Heated Double Elimination (RECAP)

Survivor knew what it was doing this week. In last week’s episode (which saw Jeanine become the first member of the jury), growing rivalries between Owen and James and Ryan and Cassidy were highlighted. Survivor Season 43 Episode 9, “What About the Big Girls,” stirred those pots even more with a Double Immunity Challenge leading to two Tribal Councils.
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay

It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here. Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic. Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks...

