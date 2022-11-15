‘Dancing With the Stars’: Trevor Donovan & Daniel Durant Speak Out on Leaving Just Before Finals

Spoilers follow! The latest episode of Chucky was a big one for the series with all of its plot lines converging into one, and very nearly feeling like a season finale (but there's still one episode to go!). Central to the episode however was the big exorcism scene, with Good Chucky having his piece of Chucky's soul exorcised out of him (and, naturally, sent to hell) only for Chucky Prime to take over the Good Guy Doll he was inhabiting. There's only one person for that job of course, Devon Sawa's Father Bryce. Sadly, things don't go as planned.

