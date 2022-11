ETHAN (9-1): Wake Forest 42, Syracuse 21. Congratulations to the Orange for scoring their first touchdown since October. A true accomplishment. It only took 19 days since November started to get there. Too bad it will not be anywhere close to enough to beat the explosive Wake Forest offense. Sam Hartman and AT Perry are going to have a day similar to last season’s matchup in the Dome and wreak havoc on a Syracuse defense that has been reeling over the last few weeks. The injuries are catching up, and SU just doesn’t have enough talent to compete on this level with a team like Wake. Give me the Deacs to double up the Orange. Oh, and it’s Senior Day and I’m sure it will be emotional for Hartman and a lot of his teammates that are playing their final games in Winston-Salem.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO