Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 10

The Eagles are now 8-1 on the season and looking to rebound from a shocking Monday night loss to the scrappy Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia will now adjust and look towards a Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and we’re breaking down the snap counts from Monday’s loss.

QB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders 29 snaps

Kenneth Gainwell 16 snaps

Boston Scott 5 snaps

It’s hard to muster a running game when you lose the time of possession battle, and Sanders could only log 12 carries on the night.

WR

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith 43 snaps

A.J. Brown 39 snaps

Quez Watkins 29 snaps

Zach Pascal 21 snaps

Brown was a non-factor on the night after suffering an ankle injury; while Watkins was finally able to get involved in the deep passing game, he also had a costly turnover.

TE

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert 50 snaps

Jack Stoll 11 snaps

Grant Calcaterra 7 snaps

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jordan Mailata 50 snaps

Landon Dickerson 50 snaps

Jason Kelce 50 snaps

Isaac Suemalo 50 snaps

Lane Johnson 50 snaps

According to PFF, Philadelphia’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack or hit on 28 pass-blocking snaps.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson didn’t allow a single pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps.

DL

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox 70 snaps

Javon Hargrave 66 snaps

Milton Williams 38 snaps

Marlon Tuipulotu 37 snaps

Josh Sweat 36 snaps

Brandon Graham 34 snaps

The Eagles played more five-down linemen looks, attempting to slow down the Commanders’ rushing attack, with Marlon Tuipulotu getting the start.

Hargrave led the Eagles with 13 total tackles.

LB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards 78 snaps

Kyzir White 62 snaps

Haason Reddick 58 snaps

Robert Quinn 22 snaps

Patrick Johnson 18 snaps

The Commanders dominated the time of possession, as T.J. Edwards logged nearly 80 defensive snaps.

At some point, Nakobe Dean will need to see an increase in playing time.

DB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Epps 83 snaps

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 83 snaps

James Bradberry 83 snaps

Darius Slay 83 snaps

Josiah Scott 54 snaps

K’Von Wallace 6 snaps