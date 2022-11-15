Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 10
The Eagles are now 8-1 on the season and looking to rebound from a shocking Monday night loss to the scrappy Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia will now adjust and look towards a Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and we’re breaking down the snap counts from Monday’s loss.
QB
RB
Miles Sanders 29 snaps
Kenneth Gainwell 16 snaps
Boston Scott 5 snaps
It’s hard to muster a running game when you lose the time of possession battle, and Sanders could only log 12 carries on the night.
WR
DeVonta Smith 43 snaps
A.J. Brown 39 snaps
Quez Watkins 29 snaps
Zach Pascal 21 snaps
Brown was a non-factor on the night after suffering an ankle injury; while Watkins was finally able to get involved in the deep passing game, he also had a costly turnover.
TE
Dallas Goedert 50 snaps
Jack Stoll 11 snaps
Grant Calcaterra 7 snaps
OL
Jordan Mailata 50 snaps
Landon Dickerson 50 snaps
Jason Kelce 50 snaps
Isaac Suemalo 50 snaps
Lane Johnson 50 snaps
According to PFF, Philadelphia’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack or hit on 28 pass-blocking snaps.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson didn’t allow a single pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps.
DL
Fletcher Cox 70 snaps
Javon Hargrave 66 snaps
Milton Williams 38 snaps
Marlon Tuipulotu 37 snaps
Josh Sweat 36 snaps
Brandon Graham 34 snaps
The Eagles played more five-down linemen looks, attempting to slow down the Commanders’ rushing attack, with Marlon Tuipulotu getting the start.
Hargrave led the Eagles with 13 total tackles.
LB
T.J. Edwards 78 snaps
Kyzir White 62 snaps
Haason Reddick 58 snaps
Robert Quinn 22 snaps
Patrick Johnson 18 snaps
The Commanders dominated the time of possession, as T.J. Edwards logged nearly 80 defensive snaps.
At some point, Nakobe Dean will need to see an increase in playing time.
DB
Marcus Epps 83 snaps
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 83 snaps
James Bradberry 83 snaps
Darius Slay 83 snaps
Josiah Scott 54 snaps
K’Von Wallace 6 snaps
