Auburn, AL

Wooden among SEC Players of the Week following Texas A&M game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Colby Wooden may not have recorded the most tackles in Auburn’s win over Texas A&M last Saturday, but he still had a memorable night.

It was Wooden who forced a strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman with six minutes to go in the 4th quarter of Auburn’s win, which set up an Evan McPherson field goal that would result in the game-clinching score.

Because of this, Wooden has earned SEC co-defensive lineman of the week for week 11, joining Alabama‘s Byron Young in claiming the honor.

On the season, Wooden has made 42 stops, with his best game coming two weeks ago against Arkansas, when he made eight tackles with one sack. He is second on the team in sacks with six, one behind Derick Hall. His total is the sixth-highest in the SEC.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wooden has been on the field for 532 snaps this season, and holds a 74.6% grade, with a pass rush grade of 76.9%.

