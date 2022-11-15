Read full article on original website
WSAZ
School bus driver shortage impacts routes in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Parents like Candi Fields will tell you -- before her children graduated from school, she could always count on the school bus pulling up to take them to and from classes. “It’s supposed to be a provided way to school,” Fields said. Transportation,...
WSAZ
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
wymt.com
Highway 80 reopened following crash near Perry/Knott County line
PERRY/KNOTT COUNTIES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Dispatch confirmed Highway 80 was reopened Friday night. The road was closed due to a crash near the Knott/Perry County line. Officials could not confirm any injuries at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky deputy shot during deadly ambush has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky who was shot during a deadly ambush had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson's fiancé posted an update on Facebook. [facebookalign='center']. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order in...
fox56news.com
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
WSAZ
Person of interest wanted in connection to fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information to help identify a person of interest connected to a fire in Huntington. The fire occurred on October 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. The person of interest is seen on...
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
WSAZ
Roads blocked as crews fight fire in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Firefighters say two senior citizens and a caregiver escaped a burning home in Russell, Kentucky. The fire happened Friday morning at a house on Fox Drive. Firefighters told WSAZ all three people have been checked out and there were no serious injuries. The assistant...
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
44-year-old man killed in Mt. Sterling shooting
A man has died after a shooting in Mt. Sterling, Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams confirms to LEX 18.
wchstv.com
One person killed, one injured in Interstate 64 crash in Kentucky
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 64 in Kentucky on Wednesday, officials said. A pickup truck was found over an embankment about 7 a.m. just east of Morehead, according to the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.
WSAZ
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Inmate who escaped from Kentucky detention center sought
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Greenup County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work program site earlier today, Nov. 15, 2022. According to the Greenup County Detention Center, Jeffrey Adams, 61, was picked up by Raceland Police to be taken to a work site. Jailers say while in the […]
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
