Amid court challenges to its student debt forgiveness, Biden administration could extend payment pause yet again

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 4 days ago
Sandy Serrano Kuegel
4d ago

With almost 3 years of NOT making payments, they should have saved up enough money to make a big payment on their loan. I’m sure it’s getting spent on wants and not needs instead.

David Robert Ringley
4d ago

When are you going to knock off some of the balance on the mortgages for some of us who have worked our butts off to stay current and out of foreclosure? Some of us have had to go without and work more than one job to keep a roof over our heads. Of course I don’t expect the Government (taxpayers) to pay a mortgage that I agreed to pay back. However, I’m sure that you can see how ridiculous that sounds! It’s just as ridiculous for others to expect that the Government (taxpayers) would pay a student loan that they agreed to pay back! Get another job and pay what you owe. You aren’t the only ones struggling.

David Alan
4d ago

I’m still paying my loan I’ve knocked off 14 months because there is no interest on the payment all of it goes to the principal

