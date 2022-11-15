DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points and Josh Corbin added 12 to lead Robert Morris (2-2), which had won two straight games. The Colonials pulled to within six, 41-35, on Corbin’s 3-pointer with 12:41 left in the game, but Dayton regained command with a 7-0 run that started with back-to-back dunks by Toumani Camara and Holmes before Amzil connected on a 3-pointer with 7:59 remaining.

