West Chester, PA

chescotimes.com

What To Do: National Dog Show tops busy schedule of events

If you suffer from cynophobia then don’t even think about visiting the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (100 Station Ave., Oaks, 484-754-3976, http://www.phillyexpocenter.com) this weekend. Cynophobia is the fear of dogs. On November 19 and 20, the National Dog Show will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center –...
OAKS, PA
chescotimes.com

Fernmoor Homes breaks ground at Mi-Place™ at Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes, a leading family-owned building company providing luxury homes and apartments across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, held a groundbreaking for their upcoming Mi-Place™ at Downingtown apartments and townhomes in Caln Township. This new residential community will add 400 new homes to Caln Township, including 200 3-bedroom townhomes, with one-car garages, and 200 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
chescotimes.com

Miss Pennsylvania visits Downingtown Area School District for World Kindness Day

In celebration of World Kindness Day, Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, visited Downingtown Area School District (DASD) on November 14 to discuss the importance of being kind to ourselves and others with elementary school students. At Springton Manor Elementary School, Bainbridge visited all classrooms to meet the students and to share...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
chescotimes.com

On Stage: A fun ‘Panto’ from People’s Light

When the Christmas holidays arrive, it means it’s also time for a panto arrive at People’s Light (39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, peopleslight.org). This year, it’s “Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,” which is running now through January 1, 2023. Each year, the People’s Light holiday...
MALVERN, PA

