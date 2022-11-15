If you suffer from cynophobia then don’t even think about visiting the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center (100 Station Ave., Oaks, 484-754-3976, http://www.phillyexpocenter.com) this weekend. Cynophobia is the fear of dogs. On November 19 and 20, the National Dog Show will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center –...

OAKS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO