HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Mattison “Mattie” Graves, of Southern Maryland, now holds the “Duramax 1/8th mile record” and the overall “Diesel 1/8th mile record”. “I reset both ends, which means ET (elapsed time) and mile per hour for both records. The previous fastest and quickest diesel in the world was set by Firepunk with 3.998 at 182MPH. My pass made on Monday was a 3.963 @ 187mph. To be the first woman in the 3s means I am the fastest and quickest woman to make a pass in the 1/8th mile in a diesel-powered vehicle. Ever,” said Graves. “It is a huge accomplishment for me and my team, especially because we’re only the second ones to ever do it. We set this goal for ourselves last December, and it’s still hard to believe we accomplished it,” Graves said.

HOLLYWOOD, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO