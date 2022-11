FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the County’s annual Winter Parking Ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022; amendments that will enable the Sheriff’s Office to enhance enforcement during the winter recreation season with the goal of increasing public safety on County roads and rights of way.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO