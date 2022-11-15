Read full article on original website
Kevin Donnellan indicted on murder charge in connection with death of Ryan C. Anderson
An Auburn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was indicted on a murder charge Friday after his 29-year-old boyfriend, Ryan C. Anderson, was found dead inside his Millbury home on October 1, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen
Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
Mass. man sentenced to prison for illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard
An East Brookfield man convicted of illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard without a license was sentenced in Worcester federal court Friday to 8 months in prison. Antonio Santonastaso, 63, was sentenced to 8 months in prison and one year of supervised release. On April 5, a Worcester...
WCVB
Fatal shooting under investigation in Lowell, Massachusetts, district attorney and police confirm
A fatal shooting is under investigation in Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell police responded to the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man with trauma. First responders found Odogwu Ganobi, 26...
Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire
An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Agnes Wairagu Mwangi charged with motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed David Gleason
Almost four months after a 24-year-old Worcester man was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle in the city, a 56-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the man’s death. Agnes Wairagu Mwangi was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent...
Worcester Police Dept. has paid out millions in lawsuits over the years
While it’s unclear what specifically has triggered the Department of Justice and United States Attorney Rachael Rollins Office’s federal probe into the Worcester Police Department, the department has paid out millions to settle lawsuits against the department in the last decade. And several lawsuits are ongoing. Federal officials...
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
‘I won’t be done until I’m dead’: Mother of murdered Yarmouth police officer fights for change
YARMOUTH, Mass. — More than 4 years ago, an act of violence permanently reshaped a local family and police department. In 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was serving a search warrant when he was fatally shot. His family has channeled their pain into a call to action ever...
Worcester paid $275K to man allegedly assaulted by police outside Beer Garden
The city of Worcester paid out $275,000 to a former Worcester man who was thrown to the ground, attacked by a police K-9 and arrested — and later had his charges dropped — following a brawl at the Worcester Beer Garden in October 2019. Records obtained by MassLive...
Noah Opoku Gyamfi, who killed pedestrian in crosswalk, to lose license for 15 years
A Worcester man pleaded guilty Friday to motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation today in Worcester District Court in connection with a fatal crash that took place in September 2019. Noah Opoku Gyamfi, 46, was sentenced to three years of probation and a 15-year statutory loss of license, court documents...
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Police: More human remains found in Boston apartment after ‘fetus or infant’ discovered in freezer
BOSTON — More human remains were discovered in an apartment in South Boston, less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the same address, according to law enforcement officials. Homicide detectives returned to a building at 838 East Broadway...
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
Boston Community Group offers $10,000 reward for information in Delios Brown Murder Case
The Boston Community group New Democracy Coalition is renewing its $10,000 reward for information in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Dorchester grandmother. Seventy-three-year-old Delois Brown was shot to death on April 10, 2021 as she sat on her front porch at 19 Olney Street. There has never been an...
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
Man hit by truck suffers life-threatening injuries as truck flees to NH, police say
A Lawrence man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said. The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an...
MassLive.com
