ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police ID suspect in Acton hit-and-run crash that seriously injured teen

Police say they have identified a suspect in a hit-run-crash earlier this month that seriously injured a teenager in Acton. The 13-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck on a crosswalk on Great Road in the area of Harris Street around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2. Detectives later obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, were able to identify the vehicle that hit the teenager and seized the car after getting a search warrant, according to a statement from the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
MassLive.com

Judith Henriques, 80-year-old woman, killed in Attleboro house fire

An 80-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire in Attleboro on Friday, authorities said. Judith Henriques was identified as the Attleboro woman killed in the fire at 30 Division St., according to a statement from Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case

By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy