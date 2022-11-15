ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today I feel gay’: FIFA President goes on bonkers rant in defense of Qatar ahead of World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered an eye-opening press conference on Saturday during which he came to the defense of Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway on Nov. 21. In his bizarre media address, Infantino addressed the long-lasting criticisms fans and media members have had over FIFA’s decision to host the World […] The post ‘Today I feel gay’: FIFA President goes on bonkers rant in defense of Qatar ahead of World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions

The Russian government denied the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner last month. Griner previously plead guilty to attempting to smuggle a small amount of hashish oil onto a domestic flight with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians sentenced her to nine years in prison. All of which will be served in one Read more... The post U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"

Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
Brittney Griner’s Russian penal colony location, revealed

There was a lot of fear and uncertainty surrounding Brittney Griner’s prison sentence after the WNBA star was moved to a Russian penal colony to serve her nine-year sentence. This was after Russian officials refused to disclose her exact location. At one point, the United States government was unaware of Griner’s actual whereabouts, which obviously […] The post Brittney Griner’s Russian penal colony location, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FIFA President responds to criticism over Qatar alcohol restrictions

The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday morning when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the first match of the tournament. The road to the World Cup in Qatar has been long and bumpy, and the bumps will likely continue to pop up in the road right until the start. That’s partly because Qatar controversially decided to ban all alcohol sales at the World Cup matches just a few days before the start of the tournament.
