Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
‘Today I feel gay’: FIFA President goes on bonkers rant in defense of Qatar ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered an eye-opening press conference on Saturday during which he came to the defense of Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway on Nov. 21. In his bizarre media address, Infantino addressed the long-lasting criticisms fans and media members have had over FIFA’s decision to host the World […] The post ‘Today I feel gay’: FIFA President goes on bonkers rant in defense of Qatar ahead of World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
World Cup Odds: USA vs. Wales prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The USA is looking to redeem itself and past mistakes as they face off with Wales in a Group B clash against Wales. It’s time to look at our World Cup odds series with a USA-Wales prediction and pick. The Americans return to the FIFA World Cup after missing...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Manchester United are suing Cristiano Ronaldo and have told him not to return after the World Cup, according to reports
Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at the club, its manager, and its owners in a shocking interview with Piers Morgan.
U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions
The Russian government denied the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner last month. Griner previously plead guilty to attempting to smuggle a small amount of hashish oil onto a domestic flight with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians sentenced her to nine years in prison. All of which will be served in one Read more... The post U.S. Marine reveals horrifying new Brittney Griner conditions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why five-time PGA Tour champ won't join LIV Golf: "Greg and I had a SPAT"
Five-time PGA Tour winner and former NBC on-course reporter Roger Maltbie says working for LIV Golf one day would be a "shock" because of a previous "spat" he had with Greg Norman, who is now the CEO of the Saudi-backed circuit. Golfweek last week reported how Maltbie, along with Gary...
World Cup sponsors Budweiser delete perfect tweet in reponse to news that alcohol sales are BANNED in Qatar stadiums
Regular fans are no longer able to buy beer on the concourses, but alcohol will still be available to people in hospitality areas
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
Authorities have turned away thousands of fans from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar
Brittney Griner’s Russian penal colony location, revealed
There was a lot of fear and uncertainty surrounding Brittney Griner’s prison sentence after the WNBA star was moved to a Russian penal colony to serve her nine-year sentence. This was after Russian officials refused to disclose her exact location. At one point, the United States government was unaware of Griner’s actual whereabouts, which obviously […] The post Brittney Griner’s Russian penal colony location, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FIFA President responds to criticism over Qatar alcohol restrictions
The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on Sunday morning when Qatar takes on Ecuador in the first match of the tournament. The road to the World Cup in Qatar has been long and bumpy, and the bumps will likely continue to pop up in the road right until the start. That’s partly because Qatar controversially decided to ban all alcohol sales at the World Cup matches just a few days before the start of the tournament.
