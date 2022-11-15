ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven

A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Did you know you could shop around for energy suppliers in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – On Thursday, Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) announced that Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills. This came as Eversource and UI filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demands. Eversource customers could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters

At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
HARTFORD, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'

Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20

CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November. Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!. Check out what you and your family and friends...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

(Above) OTW reader Kevin Schock has dialed into a consistent and quality nighttime bass bite in western Connecticut using Tsunami sand eels and swim shads. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. Forty-plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, as the shallower structure is now inundated with short fish. The water temperatures are starting to drop quickly, but we should still have a couple good weeks of strong blackfish action on the deeper structure. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop.
CONNECTICUT STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Haven, CT

Welcome to New Haven, one of the country’s first planned cities, as well as one of the largest and major cities in Connecticut and the New England region. The city belongs to New Haven County, Connecticut. Despite being one of the oldest cities in America, New Haven is filled...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT

