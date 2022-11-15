Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
Did you know you could shop around for energy suppliers in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – On Thursday, Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) announced that Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills. This came as Eversource and UI filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demands. Eversource customers could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over […]
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
cbia.com
Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters
At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
darientimes.com
8 events to shop local this "Small Business Saturday in Connecticut'
Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday across the United States. On this day, shoppers nationwide are encourage to shop small at locally owned businesses — with many of these businesses running deals to celebrate. Towns throughout Connecticut are having special markets or pop-up shops to celebrate the over...
rew-online.com
Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT
Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
Hartford opens emergency overnight warming center as temps drop this weekend
The City of Hartford is temporarily activating its cold weather protocols and opening an overnight warming center beginning Friday night.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Youth Center re-opens
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
Connecticut Is Asking For Help In Starting Up A New Rebranding Campaign
Every once in a while, it's not a bad idea to try something new or different, especially if what you are doing is getting a bit old. I like to say and have always heard "the one constant in life, is change" and Connecticut wants to do just that, make a change.
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20
CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November. Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!. Check out what you and your family and friends...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
(Above) OTW reader Kevin Schock has dialed into a consistent and quality nighttime bass bite in western Connecticut using Tsunami sand eels and swim shads. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. Forty-plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, as the shallower structure is now inundated with short fish. The water temperatures are starting to drop quickly, but we should still have a couple good weeks of strong blackfish action on the deeper structure. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop.
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Haven, CT
Welcome to New Haven, one of the country’s first planned cities, as well as one of the largest and major cities in Connecticut and the New England region. The city belongs to New Haven County, Connecticut. Despite being one of the oldest cities in America, New Haven is filled...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
