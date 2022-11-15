Updated: How much snow did Kansas City get from its first winter storm? Here’s an early look

Editor’s note: This story was updated as more snowfall totals became available.

The first winter storm of the season didn’t amount to much snow in the Kansas City area, according to preliminary snowfall reports from the National Weather Service .

The winter storm system that moved through the area was a weak one, and forecasters were not expecting it to have a very large impact on Kansas City.

Snowfall totals varied in the Kansas City area, ranging from under an inch to close to 1.5 inches. Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Jackson and Cass counties in the metro area were among those with the most snow.

The National Weather Service, which is located in Pleasant Hill, reported that 1.4 inches of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Meanwhile 2 inches of snow reported fell in Raymore.

Meanwhile, parts of central and northern Missouri saw between 2 and 4.5 inches of snow from the storm.

Here’s a look at the early snowfall totals.

Snowfall totals varied in the Kansas City area, ranging to from under an inch to close to 1.5 inches of snow. The National Weather Service, which is located in Pleasant Hill, reported that 1.4 inches of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Meanwhile 2 inches of snow reportedly fell in Raymore. Iowa State University's Iowa Environment Mesonet

The snow that did fall mainly stuck to grassy and untreated surfaces. No doubt homeowners woke to the delight of seeing snow only on the grass, with no need to break out the snow shovels.

Roads in the KC metro were primarily wet from melted snow during the morning commute. But with temperatures hovering just above freezing, drivers were urged to use caution, especially on untreated surfaces.

Overnight temperatures at Kansas City International Airport remained about 34 degrees before dipping to 32 degrees around 7 a.m.

Although the first measurable snow of the season came a bit early, Kansas City has seen earlier first snows. The earliest recorded snowfall for Kansas City is Oct. 14, 2018, when .2 inches of snow was reported, according to the National Weather Service.

Typically, the first measurable snow comes around Nov. 28. The first 1 inch or more of snowfall typically comes around Dec. 13, according to data from NOAA Regional Climate Centers.