ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

11-year-old struck in Polk County hit-and-run crash

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ2MQ_0jBbQ7Hy00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old child was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning involving a Toyota SUV.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop in Poinciana. Deputies said the suspect took off in a dark-colored Toyota 4-Runner.

Within a matter of hours, authorities found the vehicle and identified the suspected driver as 66-year-old Pierre Carmelo Jacinthe of Poinciana.

By 10:45 a.m., Jacinthe had turned himself in at the Davenport Police Department. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and tampering with evidence.

Jacinthe told detectives he struck the child by accident, panicked, and fled the scene. He then hid his vehicle in the garage at his home where detectives later found it.

Authorities said the child suffered a broken leg during the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“I’ve said it before, if you are involved in a crash, stop and call law enforcement. Leaving the scene of a crash is unacceptable, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Thankfully, the 11-year-old should make a full recovery, but the driver now faces felony charges. If he would have just remained at the scene, he might not have been charged with two felonies.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Man found dead, shots heard at Plant City apartment complex, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police. At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments. The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the […]
PLANT CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver tracked down after fleeing scene of crash that left 14-year-old dead

A driver has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash that left a 14-year-old dead Thursday morning in Lake County. The teen had been walking in the vicinity of County Road 455 at Willow Pines Lane near Clermont at about 6:30 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Pontiac G6, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was knocked onto the southbound lane of County Road 455.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
mynews13.com

Family, friends mourn the loss of 16-year-old Osceola High School student

Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment to go to the bus stop Thursday morning. Kissimmee Police say 16-year-old Paola Pagan was fatally stabbed shortly after leaving her family’s apartment Thursday morning. Officials say a 17-year-old "estranged friend" of Pagan's...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

116K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy