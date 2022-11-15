ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Related
Vox

Nevada just decided the battle for Senate control

Control of the United States Senate was decided Saturday night when the Associated Press projected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner of Nevada’s election, cementing the Democrats’ hold on the chamber. A runoff election in Georgia will determine if the party gets a 51st vote:. Vice President...
The Hill

Nevada’s Clark County responds to Trump election claims

Nevada’s Clark County on Thursday hit back at former President Trump’s claims that the local voting system was “corrupt” amid the tense wait for results on the state’s Senate seat. Trump’s favored Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is slightly ahead of Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto...
HuffPost

Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

Donald Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Kari Lake on Monday night lost her bid for governor in Arizona ― and some members of her own party couldn’t be happier. Lake frequently attacked other Republicans and last month even mockingly thanked anti-Trump Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for endorsing her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: How Gov. Sisolak lost Nevada

Here’s the gawd’s-honest truth: No American politician – not a single one – was qualified to manage a disease that escaped from a mysterious lab in China and caused a pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide. Take Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. Just two years into...
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
