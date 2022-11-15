Read full article on original website
Paramount+ announces the return of the Holiday Collection
With the festive season upon us, Paramount+ announced the return of the Holiday Collection. The collection, which begins today, contains a wide assortment of holiday movies and episodes to spread holiday cheer. This year, Paramount+ doubled the number of movies and specials and tripled the number of episodes spread out within the 15 distinct carousels inside the holiday collection.
Darren Aronofsky explains how Limitless with Chris Hemsworth challenges aging
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is getting plenty of attention these days for his new film The Whale, but he has another high-profile project that’s also generating buzz for very different reasons: National Geographic’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth. The six-part series on Disney+ features Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Hemsworth...
The ending of 1899 season 1 explained
This article contains spoilers for 1899 season 1. 1899 is a weird, dense sci-fi series. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched Dark, the previous Netflix original series from 1899 creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. After stringing out its mysteries across its first six episodes, though, 1899’s final two installments finally offer the answers to many of the questions that were introduced in the show’s premiere. 1899 episode 7 even confirms, via a key line of dialogue from Daniel Solace (Aneurin Barnard), that the show’s steamship-centric world is, indeed, part of a simulation.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Surprise Pregnancy for One Couple
'The Bold and the Beautiful' seemed to imply that a surprise pregnancy could be on the way for one of its super couples.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
‘Babylon’ Team Finds Just The Right Notes To Set Tone For Damien Chazelle’s Movie About Hollywood’s Decadent 1920s – Contenders L.A.
Drug-induced decadence is nothing new in Los Angeles, but director Damien Chazelle sought to capture it in its extreme in Babylon, his exploration of 1920s Hollywood during the advent of the “talkies era.” The film’s score was created by Chazelle’s frequent calibrator Justin Hurwitz, who during the Paramount Pictures film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event discussed his struggle to create era-appropriate music. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the big challenges right from the top was figuring out how to draw enough from the era without sounding anything like the era because the last...
Where to watch Sleepless in Seattle
Not many rom-coms open with a funeral, but then Sleepless in Seattle isn’t your typical rom-com. The two leads almost never share a scene together and the action is largely propelled by two adolescents who know better than the adults in the room. There’s not really a villain either, unless you count an annoying date with a fake laugh and a perpetually sick fiancé as hateful antagonists. (We don’t.)
The best movies to watch for Thanksgiving
More than any other holiday, Thanksgiving is really about family. It’s a holiday that, in its design, is built around coming together to share a meal and interact with one another. Once you’re done with the meal, though, you may be looking for something else to bond over or discuss as a family. Thankfully, there are a number of great films set around Thanksgiving that will surely prompt plenty of discussions.
The Santa Clauses review: right-wing Santa is weird
“The Santa Clauses, Disney's revival of The Santa Clause franchise, has the potential to be a welcome gift or the TV equivalent of an old fruit cake.”. When studios refuse to let the press and critics view an entire series before writing about it, it typically doesn’t present a problem. After all, if the show is done well, the first few episodes should be enough to draw you in and give you a reliable idea of what’s to come. If it’s not worth watching, that becomes abundantly clear early on.
‘It’s such a rush’: the secret lives of compers
For those who frequently enter promotional competitions, the emotional rewards resemble those of gambling
32 Hysterically Brutal Parenting Tweets That Are So Real It Stings
"Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near."
All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: full Pokédex, typing, and version exclusives
Get your Pokéballs ready because a new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth-generation titles of the beloved monster-taming series, and they’re taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious titles in series history.
The Wonder review: Florence Pugh shines in an Irish gothic mystery
In its outstanding first scene, The Wonder tells us exactly what it is. The new film from Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio opens on a modern-day soundstage. “This is the beginning. The beginning of a film called The Wonder,” an unseen woman tells us. “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their stories with complete devotion. We are nothing without stories. And so we invite you to believe in this one.” By the time Lelio’s camera has finished its patient opening movement, we are no longer on a soundstage, but on a Victorian-era ship bound for Ireland.
The Menu review: an unpredictable and viciously funny thriller
The Menu is a charbroiled, scathing piece of genre filmmaking. Its script, which was penned by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, takes so many shots at so many targets that the film ends up having the same texture and bite as a marinated bird that’s still got pieces of buckshot in it. If that makes it sound like The Menu is a scattered blast of satire, that’s because it is, and not all of the shots that the film takes prove to be as accurate as others. It is, nonetheless, one of the more enjoyable and engaging social thrillers that have come out of Hollywood’s ongoing post-Get Out era.
Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out
(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.
‘Wordle’ today, November 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#516)
Trying to solve Wordle #516 for November 17, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
God of War Ragnarok: best Runic Abilities
Runic attacks are back from God of War 2018, and they’re more varied and potent than ever. These special moves are unique to each weapon in the game and offer various forms of attack that deal different amounts of damage, stun, and elemental afflictions. You can equip two per weapon — one light and one heavy — and each one can be upgraded using XP to make them even stronger. You’ll need that extra edge in combat, especially when facing off against the tougher bosses in God of War Ragnarok.
