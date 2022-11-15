ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

DEED: Minnesota Added Over 17K Jobs in October

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 17,400 jobs last month. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that is up 0.6 percent from September. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in the state. Our unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a point from...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Look! Minnesota Is In the Top Ten LEAST Obese States!

Minnesota is in the top ten for LEAST overweight states. Yes, it's true. Surprising, but true. Who Says Minnesota Is One of the Top Ten Least Overweight States?. What...you want to argue about it? Let's take the win and go grab some tots. Just kidding, the information comes from WalletHub....
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Nurses Set Strike Vote

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th. More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Is There’s Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You?

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
LE CENTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy