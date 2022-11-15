Read full article on original website
Strike Authorization Vote Scheduled For 15,000 Minnesota Nurses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The leaders of the union representing the 15,000 Minnesota nurses who went on strike in September are preparing for another possible work stoppage. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that a strike authorization vote will be held on November 30. If approved by a...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
DEED: Minnesota Added Over 17K Jobs in October
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota added 17,400 jobs last month. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says that is up 0.6 percent from September. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in the state. Our unemployment rate did tick up one-tenth of a point from...
Look! Minnesota Is In the Top Ten LEAST Obese States!
Minnesota is in the top ten for LEAST overweight states. Yes, it's true. Surprising, but true. Who Says Minnesota Is One of the Top Ten Least Overweight States?. What...you want to argue about it? Let's take the win and go grab some tots. Just kidding, the information comes from WalletHub....
MN Nurses Set Strike Vote
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota Nurses will vote to strike at the end of the month. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced today that the vote to strike would take place on November 30th. More than 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been working without a contract...
If You Left Minnesota, What Things Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
Is There’s Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You?
The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Minnesota’s Deer Harvest Numbers are Down in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota hunters harvested fewer deer so far this year. The muzzleloader season is still ahead, but the number of deer harvested through the archery hunt and the firearms season are down significantly compared to 2021. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been...
