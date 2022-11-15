ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Woman killed in Browne’s Addition apartment fire identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who died at a fire in Browne’s Addition on Nov. 12 has been identified by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). According to SFD, 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland, a resident of the apartment, died due to inhaling the products of the fire. That cause of death was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane car break-ins: Growing pains of a growing city | Boomtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Keeping your car from being stolen or broken into in Spokane is a growing problem. Just ask Chef Michael Owens at the People’s Waffle downtown. “I've had a couple times actually, a couple different occasions, where my back window has been busted out,” said Owens.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
SPOKANE, WA
KXRO.com

Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard

(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.” ...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice are suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport, Mississippi. The lawsuit, which argues that the DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act, was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiffs oppose the DOT’s Interconnecting Gulfport project, which would build a road in a wetland area next to the U.S. 49 and I-10 interchange. City officials have encouraged commercial development in the area, and the road project aims to provide easier access to shopping centers.
GULFPORT, MS

