Spokane County Sheriff’s Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the names of the Deputies involved in the November 14, 2022 incident that resulted in an hours-long SWAT standoff where the armed suspect fired multiple times, striking neighboring homes in the 18600 block of E. Lindsay Lane. Deputy Davis French was hired...
Woman killed in Browne’s Addition apartment fire identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who died at a fire in Browne’s Addition on Nov. 12 has been identified by the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). According to SFD, 42-year-old Elizabeth Burkland, a resident of the apartment, died due to inhaling the products of the fire. That cause of death was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Memorial sign posted in honor of Spokane police officer killed 79 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – A memorial sign was posted on Friday, Nov. 18 of a young Spokane police motorcycle officer who died 79 years ago. 25-year-old George Lancaster was struck nearly head on by a car at the intersection of Division and Indiana and was thrown more than 47 feet from his motorcycle. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
Spokane car break-ins: Growing pains of a growing city | Boomtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Keeping your car from being stolen or broken into in Spokane is a growing problem. Just ask Chef Michael Owens at the People’s Waffle downtown. “I've had a couple times actually, a couple different occasions, where my back window has been busted out,” said Owens.
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho – A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
WSP Planning 'High Visibility Enforcement' Patrols on Washington Highways
The Washington State Patrol is partnering with allied agencies across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols throughout November and December. The first of four HiVE patrols is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. The patrols will occur in...
Roadwork on eastbound I-90 will likely cause delays near the Washington-Idaho border
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Wednesday morning’s commute could be difficult near the Washington-Idaho border, while Idaho Transportation Department crews make repairs to the roads surface. Starting at about 7:30 a.m., the right lane of eastbound I-90 will be closed just west of Spokane Bridge Road. The Spokane Bridge...
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
Large storage containers arrive at Trent Resource and Assistance Center to expand personal belonging storage
Additional personal and secure large storage has been added to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) to keep people connected to their personal belongings while they seek housing and other services. Four large storage containers arrived at the navigation center to create additional secure storage space and maximize the...
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.” ...
‘Your days are numbered’: U of I victim’s sister calls for justice, answers
The victim's families are coming to grips with so much loss as unanswered loom.
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice are suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport, Mississippi. The lawsuit, which argues that the DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act, was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiffs oppose the DOT’s Interconnecting Gulfport project, which would build a road in a wetland area next to the U.S. 49 and I-10 interchange. City officials have encouraged commercial development in the area, and the road project aims to provide easier access to shopping centers.
Coeur d'Alene cracks down on illegal short-term rentals | Boomtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur D'Alene is considering ways to deal with the rising number of short-term rentals, many of which are illegal. The city council approved a proposal to hire a company that monitors vacation rentals. The city wants to start cracking down on short-term rentals that aren't...
